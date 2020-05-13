Police search for suspect who stalked and shot a motorcyclist in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for someone who stalked a motorcyclist and then shot him Wednesday morning in Dallas.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of University Hills Boulevard.

The victim told police that he was riding his motorcycle in / out of traffic when he noticed that a car was following him. When he turned onto University Hills Boulevard, the driver of that car shot him once.

The man destroyed his motorcycle after he was shot at a sidewalk in the 1200 block of the Whispering Trail.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of the police.