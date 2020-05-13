Poland gives green light to resumption of film and television production – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVEAccording to the Polish Film Institute, Poland is the last European country to give the green light for film and television production to resume with safety precautions.

Poland announced today that, as part of its latest relaxation phase, it will reopen restaurants and hairdressers from May 18. We can reveal that the same day the country will also allow movies and televisions, outdoor cinemas and movie tickets. reopen after its pandemic-forced closings.

Productions on hiatus in the country due to the virus include the HBO Europe crime and drama series Thawing, directed by Xawery Żuławski; Warner Bros Poland / Madants movie Other people, directed by Aleksandra Terpińska; characteristic Leave no traces, by director Jan P. Matuszyński and Corpus Christi producer Aurum Film; and original Netflix series not previously announced Sexify, directed by Piotr Domalewski and Kalina Alabrudzińska and produced by Akson Studio.

In total, there were 182 interrupted productions: 69 feature films, 51 series, 34 commercials, 22 documentaries and six additional projects.

International air travel to the country remains restricted, posing a continuing problem for international productions. However, most outbreaks in the country are in the local language. As in most markets, insurance will become a bigger challenge for some productions.

On film sets, the Polish Film Institute says that in the future it will be "recommended that all team members work in masks, as long as this does not prevent them from effectively performing their tasks and duties. Exceptions include actors and stylists: in this case, it is recommended that they keep their distance from other members of the film crew. ”

The organization continues: “It is also recommended to limit the number of people on set depending on the nature of the shooting day and to organize the crew in such a way that larger groups are not created, for example, separating the areas where one can move around . "

The government is currently finalizing production safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, drive-in and outdoor cinemas will be able to operate with social distancing. The Institute says more guidelines will be posted on kultura.gov.pl.

The country has not yet set a date for the reopening of theaters. Festivals to cancel their physical editions include New Horizons and Krakow Film Festivals. The country has garnered four Oscar nominations in foreign languages ​​in the past decade: In the dark, Going, Cold War and Corpus Christi.

Poland has recorded 861 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 17,200 cases.