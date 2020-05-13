PlayStation 5 still on track for 2020 holiday launch, says Sony

Sony says the PlayStation 5 is "on track to launch this holiday season,quot; despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company made the announcement as part of its 2019 tax earnings release today, where it also reported 14 percent less gaming revenue year-over-year. Sony reduced the decline to lower hardware and software sales, highlighting the importance of the upcoming PS5. The PS4 has now surpassed 110 million units sold worldwide.

"Regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges regarding part of the testing process and the qualification of the production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console slated for the 2020 holiday season, "Sony says in its report. "At this time, no major issues have arisen in the line of game software development for Sony's own studios or the studios of its partners."

Microsoft has said that its competing Xbox Series X console is also set for a 2020 vacation launch, although Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned that software development could still be affected. Microsoft's intergenerational strategy, however, means that there will be no exclusive Series X titles anytime soon, so the question of a traditional launch lineup may be less worrisome than normal.

Sony, on the other hand, is likely to prioritize at least some PS5 exclusive games to promote sales of the new console; The company has just announced the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-part titles, which were perhaps the biggest selling point for the PS4. The PS5 itself remains an unknown quantity. Sony has revealed the specs, logo, and controller, but hasn't shown the design of the console or any next-gen games.