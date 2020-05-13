Pilot's brother blames Kobe Bryant and passengers for fatal helicopter crash

Berge Zobayan, the brother of pilot Ara Zobayan who was flying the helicopter, which crashed killing Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other people, has filed a lawsuit over the accident.

According to the documents, Zobayan states that "any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this defendant has no liability. "

