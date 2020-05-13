Pilot's brother blames Kobe Bryant and passengers for fatal helicopter crash

Berge Zobayan, the brother of pilot Ara Zobayan who was flying the helicopter, which crashed killing Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other people, has filed a lawsuit over the accident.

According to the documents, Zobayan states that "any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this defendant has no liability. "

The lawsuit comes when Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit. She is "seeking compensatory and punitive damages arising from a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020, which resulted in the deaths of Kobe Bryant and GB, minor."

Vanessa is also suing the sheriff's department after photos of the helicopter crash were leaked.