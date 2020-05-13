Phaedra Parks shows fans some of the gifts her son Dylan received for his birthday

Phaedra Parks celebrated her son's birthday not too long ago, and is now back on social media to offer her gratitude to everyone who wished Dylan a happy birthday and stopped by to bring him something. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

& # 39; #Thanks to everyone who stopped by, called and showed up to wish #Dylan a #lucky # 7 an #huge #shoutout to @sublimedoughnuts for making the #custom donuts more delicious and delivering them so we can be safe at home 🙏 🏾 # Hugs and # virtual kisses to @ k1ng_ru @ 411media @bigjerryclark @keonthenetwork & @skitorbp @hlparks @bellissimothestylist for making sure his birthday was special Pha & # 39; Phaedra captioned his post.

A follower jumped in the comments to wish Dylan a late happy birthday: ‘Happy birthday honey !! I love those donuts. "

Someone else said: ‘Can I move? Your house always looks so fun … plus I can clean and cook. "I love you Phaedra and the incredible work you continue to do."

A commenter posted this message: "Here's my favorite person, you and your son look great, ma'am," and another follower wrote, "He's such a handsome boy!" Happy birthday Birthday !! ’

A follower said: ‘Pride and love on both sides is EVERYTHING! A bond of Mother and Children is very special! My mom has dementia; but, when we meet and hold his hand … that Bond is still there, even if all the memories are not! Stay safe and healthy! "

An Instagram installer posted this message: ‘Happy Earthstrong Dylan 😘’ and someone else also wished Dylan the best: ‘Happy birthday, Mr. President! Both Dylan and Ayden remind me of myself when I was their age a couple of years ago. You are a fantastic mother, Mrs. Phaedra‼ ️ ’

