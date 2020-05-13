Pentagon awards new contract for Javelin weapons system – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA He said Tuesday that Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Javelin Joint Venture won a new million contract modification to cover the purchase of an additional javelin weapon system.

The modification, of the Contracting Command of the Army of EE. It is valued at more than $ 121 million.

The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2023. Missile acquisition funds (Army) for fiscal year 2019 and 2020 in the amount of $ 121,764,089 were required at the time of award.

The Javelin is considered the first "shoot and forget,quot; shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon system. Its unique superior attack flight mode, self-guided tracking system, and advanced warhead design allow it to defeat all known tanks up to 2,500 meters away from the firefighter.

Last week, it was also announced that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which together form the Javelin joint venture, have recently completed production of their first Model F anti-tank missile, the latest variant to be delivered to the Army.

In a statement released on May 6, Javelin Joint Venture Vice President and Lockheed Martin Javelin Program Director David Pantano said the Model F combines multiple features such as explosion fragmentation and high explosive anti-tank in one warhead. .