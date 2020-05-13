Pennsylvania woman assaults Red Lobster employee due to long "wait time,quot; for take-away order

Roommates, a local Red Lobster in East York, Pennsylvania, became a crime scene. One woman was so enraged by the long wait time to pick up her take-away order that she physically assaulted an employee and shouted obscenities aloud while outside.

A Pennsylvania Red Lobster customer unraveled his anger after allegedly waiting three hours to receive his order, physically assaulting an employee. In images obtained from the scandalous incident, the woman, who identified herself as Kathy Hill, is seen slapping the employee while screaming for a refund.

The altercation reportedly occurred outside of Red Lobster on Mother's Day as customers waited outside for their take-away orders to be picked up. In the video, the woman was not wearing a face mask or gloves, while screaming, "I want my mother to pay me back,quot; and trying to break in.

A Red Lobster employee responds to their demands with "You'll get it." The woman then curses two employees who prevent her from reentering while again repeating that she wants a refund.

"Let me show you my bill to get my refund," the woman repeats, as she approaches an employee and slaps a female worker. He then claims that she was the one who was attacked, and not the other way around.

Meanwhile, Red Lobster released a statement about the incident:

“We do not tolerate violence for any reason in our restaurants. We expect our team members to treat our guests with respect, and we expect our guests to treat our team members with respect in return. We are grateful that our manager and the guest involved were not seriously injured in the incident on Sunday. "

So far, no charges have been filed against the woman.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!