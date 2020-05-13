Paul Manafort Released to Home Confinement to Serve Sentence – Up News Info

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman of President Donald Trump, has been released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his period in home confinement, after his lawyers appealed the measure due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Manafort's attorney, Todd Blanche, confirmed his release to house confinement, but declined to comment further. ABC News first reported on the Manafort move.

Manafort, 71, had been at the low-security FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania. He was scheduled to be released on November 3, 2024. His lawyers had argued that it was a high risk if he contracted the coronavirus due to his age and pre-existing medical conditions.

Manafort was sentenced in March 2019 to more than seven years in prison after he was convicted in cases brought up by Special Adviser Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

He was convicted in August 2018 by a jury in Virginia federal court of eight of the 18 bank and tax fraud charges, related to the work he carried out before the 2016 presidential campaign. He later reached a plea agreement with Mueller's team on another set of charges he faced in DC federal court, having to do with his political consulting business and the work he did on behalf of Viktor Yanukovich's pro-Russian Ukrainian government. But prosecutors said he breached that guilty plea because he later lied about the nature of his contacts with Konstantin Kilimnik, a business partner suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.

Manafort worked on the Trump campaign from April to August 2016 and left when reports of his previous work emerged on behalf of Yanukovich.