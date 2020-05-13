Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) – Paul Manafort, a former presidential campaign chairman for Donald Trump who was found guilty as part of Russia's investigation of the special counsel, was released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his home confinement sentence due to concerns about the coronavirus, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Manafort, 71, was released Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his attorney Todd Blanche. Manafort had been serving more than seven years in prison after his conviction.

His attorneys asked the Bureau of Prisons to release him to his home, arguing that he was at high risk for contracting coronavirus due to his pre-existing age and medical conditions. Manafort was hospitalized in December after suffering from a heart-related condition, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press at the time. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Manafort was one of the first people accused in the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, who examined possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

Manafort, who was tried in two federal courts, was convicted by a jury in federal court in Virginia in 2018 and later pleaded guilty in Washington. He was sentenced last March and was immediately hit with state charges in New York that could put him out of the president's power to forgive. New York prosecutors accused him of giving false information on a home loan application.

Manafort's release comes as prison advocates and congressional leaders have been lobbying the Justice Department for weeks to free inmates at risk before a possible outbreak. They argue that the public health guide to staying 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from other people is almost impossible behind bars.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons in March and April to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates, beginning in three prisons identified as critical points of coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in FCI Loretto.

As of Tuesday, 2,818 federal inmates and 262 BOP staff tested positive for COVID-19 at federal jails across the country. Fifty inmates had died.

The office has provided conflicting and confusing guidance on how to decide who is released to home confinement in an effort to combat the virus, changing the requirements, setting prisoners for his release, and backing off and refusing to explain how he decides who gets out and when. .

An agency spokeswoman said more than 2,400 inmates have been transferred to home confinement since March 26, when Barr first issued a home confinement memorandum, and more than 1,200 more have been approved and are in the process of being released. .

Manafort's launch was first reported by ABC News.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

