Paris Jackson gets a DIY tattoo while in coronavirus quarantine

Through Instagram photos and Instagram Story videos, the 22-year-old model / actress shows how she gets a new mehndi design ink on her foot while at home.

While some people cut their hair during the coronavirus quarantine, Paris jackson is picking up another skill. Refusing to let self-isolation stop her love of body arts, the daughter of Michael Jackson He has taken matters into his own hands to give himself a new ink while unable to visit a tattoo parlor.

On Tuesday, May 12, the 22-year-old shared on her Instagram account a photo of her tattooing her leg. Using a professional tattoo gun, he added a rotating mehndi design to his foot just below his little finger.

The promising actress also posted several videos on her Instagram Stories to show the work in progress. Dressed comfortably at home, she has been seen wearing a tank top and red harem pants with an elephant design, while her blonde hair was combed in a messy knot.

Apparently, Paris not only uses her new ability for her own benefit, as she revealed that a friend also allowed her to tattoo a bird on her arm.

This is not the first time that Paris gets a tattoo. In January, the model got involved in the process while getting Vincent Van Goh's tattoo done at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood. In his Instagram stories, he revealed that he applied colored ink to the aforementioned tattoo.

He later shared a photo of the finished tattoo and jokingly wrote about it: "Omg, I love my new Nigel Thornberry tattoo." He seemed to be mocking the ink's resemblance to the Nickelodeon show character "The Wild Thornberrys", while in reality it is intended to be a design of the Dutch painter's face.

These are not the only tattoos that Paris has had. He also made a tattoo as a tribute to his late father and another that includes letters for John Lennon"Imagine". Most recently, in March, he went to a store in Los Angeles to write an inscription in the Elvish language of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring" which translates to "a light from the shadows [will leap]".