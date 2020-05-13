Pac-12 coaches keep players involved during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML55b428765a108e4b4128167b511e1c3f17%

During a recent Madden video game tournament between Oregon state players and staff, Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith did not do well.

"I was impressed," he said.

However, winning was not the goal of the tournament, which was designed to create team camaraderie during the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed sports and led to requests to stay in place across the country.

"At first we found out when we broke up, the boys missed each other more," Smith said during a Pac-12 webinar with the media on Wednesday. "They love dancing and they want to learn it and they go to school, but they miss the interaction. We wanted to do some unique things to keep them engaged with each other."

Wednesday was the third of four webinars with the conference head coaches. Smith joined Herm Edwards of Arizona State and Chip Kelly of UCLA.

All three coaches touched on a variety of topics, including player engagement during this unique time.

"Unless you've been close to the (flu) pandemic in 1918, you've never been through this before," Kelly said.

The Bruins have had guest speakers who spoke to the team during Zoom meetings, but Kelly said there has been an emphasis on staying connected as a team.

"What you miss (as players) is that camaraderie in the locker room and not talking about football, but talking about life," Kelly said. "We are going through physical distancing right now, not social distancing. We want to make sure that boys are not excluded."

The coaches have been in frequent communication with their players, not only talking about Xs and Os and making sure academics are in order, but also about the mental health of all student athletes and staff.

"This is a time in your life when you need to reflect on your life," said Edwards. "Our whole life … there has been a schedule. Everyone has a schedule. Now, suddenly, you don't have a schedule. You have to make your own schedule. I challenge the boys: this is a time when you must reflect on yourself What is your schedule like every day? Does that schedule allow you to become a better version of yourself?

Although there has been no in-person contact or practice time on the field as a team, the coaches said they have taken the opportunity to teach more.



"We have probably spent more time right now as coaches with what we are doing right now, to teach our players," said Edwards. "As a coach, you are a teacher; that is what you do. You give them knowledge.

None of the coaches have been through this type of situation, but Edwards said the ability to adjust has been vital.

"I think it has a lot to do with our attitudes," he said. “Attitude is your best friend and your worst enemy. How you do this, I think it is very important. The reflection that you project to your players is very important. We live in a world as coaches that the unexpected is always about to happen. Has occurred.

"A plan that cannot be changed is a bad plan. Our plan had to be adjusted."

All three said they have been motivated by teaching the players as well as a desire to be ready for when soccer returns.

"There will be a light at the end of the tunnel," said Smith. "We don't know exactly how long this tunnel is we are in, but we are going to have a chance to play to get them back." … The unknown is what it is and we are working to continue working hard on a daily basis, because the light is at the end of the tunnel. "

For now, the coaches are waiting to see how long they will be in the tunnel.

The Arizona governor said professional sports may return this week. The Oregon governor said the massive gatherings, likely to include soccer games, may not occur until at least October. In California, several colleges are likely to continue learning online in the fall, and orders to stay home could take months.

The three coaches said Wednesday they will wait for the definitive answers.

"The virus will tell us when we can come back and when it's under control and if they have the right tests and everything else," Kelly said. "Until then, we will continue to plan as if a season is approaching. No one has told us that we are not playing; no one has told us that we are definitely playing.

"You just have to go and be very agile in terms of how you handle this whole situation and adjust to what happens. Nothing that was said (in various states) in the last 24 to 48 hours directly affects us playing in September, but you never know. We will continue to monitor it and let the experts and medical staff determine if it is safe for our players to come back and play. "