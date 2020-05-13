Pac-12 coaches keep players involved during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Pac-12 coaches keep players involved during the COVID-19 pandemic - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML55b428765a108e4b4128167b511e1c3f16%

%MINIFYHTML55b428765a108e4b4128167b511e1c3f17%

During a recent Madden video game tournament between Oregon state players and staff, Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith did not do well.

"I was impressed," he said.

However, winning was not the goal of the tournament, which was designed to create team camaraderie during the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed sports and led to requests to stay in place across the country.

"At first we found out when we broke up, the boys missed each other more," Smith said during a Pac-12 webinar with the media on Wednesday. "They love dancing and they want to learn it and they go to school, but they miss the interaction. We wanted to do some unique things to keep them engaged with each other."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here