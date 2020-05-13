Outdoor Furniture Company Yardbird Launches Expansion During Global Pandemic, Reports Big Sales

Considering that Jay Dillon is expanding his outdoor furniture business amid a global pandemic, things are going well.

Dillon's company, Yardbird, which uses reused plastic waste from the ocean to make the furniture, had planned to expand from its Minneapolis base to Denver, Kansas City and Detroit. The new coronavirus broke out in China and other Asian countries where the company sources approximately 55% of its products.

As the disease spread across the world, Yardbird shifted from struggling to obtain its products from abroad to being able to own the products, but little demand for them after American companies began to close.

"It is obviously nothing we have chosen to do," Dillon said of the company's growth during a pandemic.

"It felt like a roller coaster, at one point pressing to get the product and then saying 'No, don't get the product, wait for the product,'" he added. “This was finally up, down, and then up again. It has been chaotic. It's been chaotic for everyone. "

It has also been surprisingly rewarding for Yardbird as economic activity has begun to pick up. The company opened its first Colorado location last week in Lone Tree when retail stores were allowed to reopen while following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dillon said the Lone Tree showroom did about $ 250,000 in business. The company's sales, primarily online, totaled approximately $ 2 million in the past two weeks.

"We had a goal to do about half of that (for sale) in a normal environment," Dillon said.

He imagines that the moment has been fortuitous for Yardbird. Business restrictions are being reduced around the same time as the weather is heating up and the backyard is a safe place to venture.

"As the weather gets nice and people can't go to events, if they haven't been so financially affected, we are seeing that they are investing in their outdoor space to entertain close friends or their families, just to be outdoors, "Dillon said." In that sense, we feel very grateful, very fortunate. We are happy not to sell men's dress pants since people don't go to work. "

Dillon and his father Bob launched Yardbird in 2017. Elder Dillon has experience in importing and retailing. The son worked in marketing and for a medical device company.

It was Dillon's personal experience of buying outdoor furniture that led to the start of Yardbird. He saw an opportunity for a product that wasn't as expensive as the one sold by high-end retailers, but was of higher quality than some of the lower-priced furniture.

Dillon, who lived in Hong Kong for a time, visited factories in Asia and learned more about how other companies use plastic that ends up in the ocean. He said that large nets are used to collect plastic and other garbage on Hong Kong's beaches, "but it is still swimming in a ton of rubble."

“About 60% of everything we sell has intercepted oceanic plastic in it. An average set will have at least 20 to 30 pounds of that plastic in it, ”said Dillon.

Yardbird works with companies in China and other countries to produce sturdy plastic whose colors do not fade easily. The company obtains approximately 10% of its products from Europe and 30-35% from the USA. USA, including a provider in Durango.

The supply chain challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak have prompted Yardbird to explore more domestic sources of material, including aluminum. The company is going to manufacture a new line of Adirondack chairs.

However, Dillon believes that some products from other countries would be difficult to replace, such as hand-woven wicker furniture.

Yardbird opened a showroom in Kansas City on Monday, but has delayed an opening in Detroit, which has been a hot spot for the coronavirus.