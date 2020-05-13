Orange County reports 3 additional deaths brought the total to 80, 157 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe3dea425bf9c5d321736302894b6ce0e15%

– Orange County health officials reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 80.

The county also reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,749.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 230 on Tuesday to 248 on Wednesday, and patients in intensive care fell from 100 to 98.

Of the county's total cases, three percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 17 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; seven percent are between 75-84 and five percent are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent were between 35 and 44 years old, 10 percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 14 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 16 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 28 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 25 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 39 percent were Latino, 33 percent were white, 19 percent were Asian, 4 percent were black, one percent was native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, one percent was one hundred were of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were classified as "other."

The number of people tested for the virus is 57,167, with 550 tests reported Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday that 322 inmates have contracted COVID-19, but only 11 are currently ill with the virus and 117 have recovered.

Some "low risk,quot; businesses, such as clothing and book stores, music stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and flower shops, reopened last week with the sidewalk service.

Orange County beaches were also open for active recreational use a week after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all county beaches.

