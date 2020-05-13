Oprah Winfrey to Present Home Wellness Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WENN

To help those struggling to accept the outbreak, this event & # 39; Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward & # 39; It will serve as an extension of Oprah's wellness tour with Weight Watchers Reimagined.

Oprah Winfrey It is slated to face a series of wellness events to help those struggling to come to terms with the coronavirus outbreak.

The star has announced a home series, "Oprah & # 39; s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience," which will be hosted on the Zoom conference platform.

The four-week interactive event serves as an extension of their wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). The 90-minute experiences will last from May 16 to June 6 (20).

"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling around the country, talking to people about being well and focused. It was exciting. Then the pandemic hit us and shocked us all," Winfrey said in a statement. "Now, it's more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let's reestablish, refocus, and find clarity on what matters most."

The media magnate will address issues such as emotional well-being and maintaining and strengthening relationships, while social estrangement. It is also set up to receive special guests, who will be announced at a later date. Fans can register at ww.com/oprah.