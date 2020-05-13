Ok Impractical Jokers' Gets' Dinner Party 'Remote Edition on TruTV Amid Pandemic – Up News Info

TruTV flagship series Impractical pranksters you're getting a remotely filmed footage, Impractical jokers: dinner, amid the closure of the Hollywood production related to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML2c3b1f5662c1c5fef508c69c65abb05415%

The new series of six half-hour episodes will premiere on May 21. Starring Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the show practically reunites old friends, forced to break up for the first time in more than 25 years by the pandemic, as they sit breaking bread in their respective homes. Fans will see the group like never before, with a close and personal view of their lives as they practice social distancing. (See a promotion above)

Related story & # 39; Impractical Jokers: The Movie & # 39; joins the pack of photos heading home early

Impractical jokers: dinner marks the last extension of the Jokers franchise impractical. Follow the February release of the feature film Impractical jokers: the movie, which It had the highest screen average of all major theatrical releases in its first week.

The Mothership Hidden Camera Series Impractical pranksters It has been renewed for a ninth season, which has not yet been filmed. It is slated for a premiere later this year.

%MINIFYHTML2c3b1f5662c1c5fef508c69c65abb05416%

"The Impractical pranksters The franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have an opportunity to offer some much-needed lightness for fans right now, "said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT and truTV." This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families. looking for content to watch together at home. "

Every Thursday night, the boys will talk about their week, their friends, and whatever appears on their table.

"While all of us are socially estranged, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten the spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fan rooms," said The Tenderloins. "Although this is not our usual format, this new program is a unique and intimate way of entertaining our fans and fostering our relationship with those who have known us over eight seasons of Impractical pranksters. "

Impractical jokers: dinner It is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom and Chris Wagner as executive producers and Chris Pizzi as executive co-producer. The series is also produced by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, and Charlie DeBevoise. Casey Jost will serve as producer. Bloom will also serve as a showrunner.

The Sirloins also star in TBS ’ The misery index, organized by Jameela Jamil. That show will return for the second season on May 14. They are represented by Vector Management, UTA and attorney Danny Passman.