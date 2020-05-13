Oakland Bans Sale of Menthol-Flavored Tobacco Products in Tobacco Stores and Pharmacies – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The Oakland City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to ban the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products in all tobacco stores and pharmacies.

The 8-0 vote closed the loophole called the "tobacco store,quot; in the 2017 city ordinance that prohibited the sale of flavored tobacco in Oakland. At that time, tobacco retailers applied for and received a waiver to continue selling flavored tobacco in "adult only,quot; tobacco stores.

"People have made great efforts to continue selling flavored tobacco and menthol," said Deputy Mayor Larry Reid. "I just wish they would make the same effort to sell healthier products and join us in avoiding a new generation of smokers."

When the council passed the original ordinance, there were between two and five such stores, according to Reid. However, as of February, 56 adult-only tobacco stores were operating in Oakland, representing approximately 15 percent of the city's tobacco retailers.

According to city officials, some of those adult-only stores were simply tobacco stores prior to the original flavored tobacco ban, and added an adult-only hijacked area so that after the ban they could continue to display and sell tobacco products. flavored and menthol.

Most of the adult-only stores are also located on the eastern and western plains of Oakland, according to city staff, making flavored tobacco more accessible to low-income residents and people of Colour.

"In eastern Oakland and District 6, we have significant health disparities," said Council Member Loren Taylor, whose district includes Millsmont, Eastmont and Maxwell Park.

"They plague our black and brown communities and it's important that we look for ways to cut them early because we know that prevention is much more affordable and creates better life outcomes than dealing with problems after the fact."

In addition to banning the sale of flavored tobacco, the council also voted to require the on-site purchase of tobacco products and to require a minimum package size and price for cigars, cigarettes, and cigarettes, which city officials argue are easily accessible. for low-income residents. and other demographics that are vulnerable to disparate health problems.

A 2018 survey conducted in Oakland by the Alameda County Public Health Department found that more than 99 percent of tobacco retailers sold cigarettes, including flavored cigarettes, in packs of five or less for less than $ 2 after taxes.

"We know that menthol and flavored tobacco is a gateway to becoming addicted to regular cigarettes," said Reid. "Four out of five young smokers started with a flavored product."

The amended ordinance is supported by many local community and public health organizations, including the East Oakland Youth Development Center, Alameda First 5 County, the Oakland Youth Advisory Commission and the Alameda County Department of Public Health.

