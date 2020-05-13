NYC Woman Brutally Beats Up Cheating BF on Facebook Live !! (Graphic video)

A New York City woman may be facing criminal charges, after she was caught on camera brutally beating her boyfriend. The incident was captured on Facebook Live and broadcast to thousands of people on social media, MTO News reported.

Here's the video – warning it's VERY graphic

The incident started when the unidentified woman appears to catch her boyfriend texting other women. She immediately rages and begins to brutally hit the young man.

And the angry woman, who seemed to be pregnant, was unforgiving.

He showed blows to the supposedly unfaithful boyfriend. Then he took a belt and began to whip him like a child.

According to several people in the comments, the man's friends called the police. It is unclear what actions, if any, the police took.

MTO News contacted New York Police for comment, but we did not receive one at the time of publication.

