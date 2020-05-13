Home Entertainment NYC Woman Brutally Beats Up Cheating BF on Facebook Live !! (Graphic...

NYC Woman Brutally Beats Up Cheating BF on Facebook Live !! (Graphic video)

A New York City woman may be facing criminal charges, after she was caught on camera brutally beating her boyfriend. The incident was captured on Facebook Live and broadcast to thousands of people on social media, MTO News reported.

Here's the video – warning it's VERY graphic

The incident started when the unidentified woman appears to catch her boyfriend texting other women. She immediately rages and begins to brutally hit the young man.

