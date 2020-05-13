Norway's Leading Exhibitor on How Theaters Successfully Reopened – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: This weekend, Norway became one of the first European countries to allow cinemas to reopen after it began lifting its coronavirus blockade. Anxious eyes focused on the Scandi nation, with exhibitors interested in finding out whether the public would return or whether virus security measures would be unpleasant. It turns out that the news was largely positive. As Up News Info revealed yesterday, while only 15% of theaters in the country decided to open doors, most reported a strong appetite from the audience and sold a fair amount of tickets.

A prominent example was the Ringen Kino in the capital Oslo, operated by the country's largest exhibitor, Nordisk Film Kino. The venue reported that it had sold 96% of available tickets (considering restrictions that allowed a maximum of 50 seats to be sold per screen) and recorded more than 1,000 admissions over the weekend. Disney & # 39; s Ahead It was the highest grossing title, while Bloodshot, The Knight, Parasite and local titles Klovn 3: the final and Flukten See Grensen It also worked well. A glance at the venue's website shows that tonight's and tomorrow's projections of Parasite are out of print, as are several other titles this week.

So how did they do it? How do sales compare to a normal weekend? Were popcorn offered? What titles will they launch next? We contacted Jannicke Haugen, CEO of Nordisk Film Kino, and Christin Berg, Programming Director, to find out.

DEADLINE: It was great to read about the reopening of theaters in Norway. Overall, how was the first weekend?

HAUGEN AND BERG: It exceeded our expectations. We were almost exhausted on Saturday and Sunday, with limited occupancy, of course.

DEADLINE: I understand that you sold 96% of the tickets available (with limited occupancy) and had over 1,000 admissions, how does that compare to a normal weekend?

HAUGEN AND BERG: The occupancy rate is much higher due to lower capacity, our average occupancy rate in 2019 for Ringen cinema was around 52% on weekends. As for admissions, it's about half of what our average weekend is for Ringen. On average, we had around 2,300 moviegoers in 2019.

We have sold 1,850 tickets in total so far, including advance sales on Wednesday and Thursday.

DEADLINE: What protocols did you use to open your places safely?

HAUGEN AND BERG: The Norwegian government has decided to allow meetings of up to 50 people if the guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and health are followed. This means that we can have up to 50 guests in our largest projection rooms, while we have less capacity in smaller projection rooms to ensure safety and distance. We decided to start with a cinema in Oslo, Ringen Kino, to ensure that all procedures are followed.

Projections of "parasites" in Ringen Kino sold out this week

Nordisk Film Kino



We limit the number of shows per day and do not run at full capacity. We also make sure that guests are seated at least a meter away (not including members of the same household who can sit together). We have used the past few months to prepare security and information measures so that our employees are 100% safe and ready to greet our guests in accordance with all health regulations. Guests receive detailed information both online and at the cinema. There are signs and markings on the floor to ensure space and a safe flow when they are in the projection rooms, the lobby and the dealerships. We also have extensive continuous cleaning of all premises. It is important to us that our guests feel safe when visiting our cinemas.

DEADLINE: Who wrote those safety guidelines? Were they ratified by the government?

HAUGEN AND BERG: We follow the guidelines of the authority and we have made extensive planning and arrangements in theaters and trained our staff so that they can comply with all health and safety regulations. We have opened in such a way that we are on the safe side with a good margin when it comes to maintaining guidelines and regulations.

DEADLINE: How did you approach selling concessions like popcorn and drinks? Were they available, and if so, how was this different from normal?

CEO Jannicke Haugenl

Nordisk Film Kino



HAUGEN AND BERG: We are selling dealers in the normal way, but we encourage our guests not to touch the items they are not buying. Local infection control authorities have reported that the virus does not infect through food. Popcorn cups are filled in advance in a safe and clean environment and placed in closed cabinets with space between the popcorn cups. If our guests buy coffee, they get the mugs from our employees at registration, they are not freely placed around the coffee machine. In addition to this, we only allow a certain number of guests in the dealership store at a time and we have clearly marked signs asking the guest to keep their distance and be safe.

DEADLINE: Was the movie's start time staggered to avoid having too many people on site at the same time?

HAUGEN AND BERG: Yes, we schedule times to avoid that the guests congregate in the lobby, and through our reservation system we can control the seats and the number of visitors present in the cinema at all times.

DEADLINE: What was the general reaction of the visitors? Were you happy to be back in theaters? Has anyone reacted negatively to security precautions?

HAUGEN AND BERG: The guests have reacted in a very positive way. We only started selling tickets online last Wednesday and many shows quickly sold out. The guests feel safe and really want to go back to the cinema. Our staff receives many smiles and positive comments. We have not had any negative reactions, I think guests fully understand and appreciate all the safety precautions we are taking.

DEADLINE: How was Monday and Tuesday? Are people still coming?

HAUGEN AND BERG: There has been a slight drop for Monday and Tuesday, but that is expected considering more of Norway, including schools, has reopened, and we generally have fewer admissions during the day. We have a good occupancy rate of around 37% for Monday and Tuesday. For nightly projections starting at 5:00 p.m., we have sold 70% of the available capacity.

DEADLINE: When will you open more places?

Christin Berg

Nordisk Film Kino



HAUGEN AND BERG: We will now open 11 additional movie theaters. From May 15 we will open two more in Oslo, The Colosseum Cinema (the largest cinema in northern Europe) and the Vika cinema. Outside of Oslo we are opening our theaters in 10 cities (Asker, Askim, Bergen, Drammen, Halden, Horten, Hønefoss, Tønsberg (Kilden), Kristiansund, Verdal) of the 14 Norwegian cities where we have cinemas.

DEADLINE: How supportive have the distributors been? What discussions have taken place regarding the movies you will have available in the coming weeks?

HAUGEN AND BERG: Collaboration with distributors is close and we have the same understanding of the situation. Some smaller movies are set for release in the coming weeks, but we can't wait to see some bigger ones also have their releases this summer.

DEADLINE: The movie slate in their theaters looks a lot like when they were closed: Go ahead, bloodshot etc – What are the key titles coming? They all talk about Beginning But that's not until mid-July (if Warner Bros keeps its date), so it has quite a few weeks to go until then.

HAUGEN AND BERG: I'm afraid we have to wait for the tents until July. We're pretty sure some great kids' movies will surprise us by opening in early July. In June we will see a series of small and semi-large films, and we are also planning several special screenings of classic films and emerging festival weekends.

DEADLINE: Many movies have moved to the spring and summer calendars, with big titles promoted until the end of the year or even next year, are you concerned about the possible lack of high-profile movies available this year?

HAUGEN AND BERG: We are not concerned that there are not enough movies for the future, but we could end up with a situation where the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 are totally full of new movies. Therefore, we urge distributors to release some of their biggest titles over the summer to attract more guests to theaters when we reopen.

Beginning

Warner Bros



DEADLINE: Will you have to rely more on local movies in the region?

HAUGEN AND BERG: Local films are struggling to find their release dates in the same way as international ones. They must ensure that they have sufficient capacity to reach their potential. We hope to be lucky to have a couple of local children's movies this summer, we are planning this with the distributors as we speak.

DEADLINE: Do you think now that the venues have been reopened with enough success that the public will have more confidence to return to theaters?

HAUGEN AND BERG: I have no doubt that people will return to theaters. It's a popular and sought-after out-of-home experience, and we all really miss going out, right? And we can see when we ask our guests that a high percentage of them say they plan to go to the movies as often as before the closing of COVID-19.

DEADLINE: This is a fluid and unprecedented situation: Now that you've had a weekend to try out the new setup, have you learned any initial lessons and are you making any changes to the venue this weekend?

HAUGEN AND BERG: We won't actually change anything, it worked very well in Ringen Kino last weekend.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea when you can reduce security precautions in theaters and return to more normal operations?

HAUGEN AND BERG: It is very difficult to speculate. We follow the instructions of the authorities, but we believe that it will be a while before we return to 100% of normality.