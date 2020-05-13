North Texas Realtor questions additional fee linked to deferred payment plan – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Many companies offer deferred payment plans due to COVID-19. But a North Texas real estate agent said that option ended up costing him.

%MINIFYHTMLdd79278d6301a949b0f23e154736895317%

Now she wants a refund.

Real estate agent Anastasia Pool received a letter stating that due to the pandemic, her quarterly fees for the Association of Real Estate Agents Metrotex could be deferred by a month.

"We were able to pay later, before April 30," Pool said. "I took advantage of it."

Real estate agents and other real estate professionals pay fees to Metrotex to access the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS. The database shares detailed information about the properties.

But Pool realized that she would still be fined for not meeting the original deadline.

On March 18, Pool received a letter saying, "If rates are not paid by March 31, your individual MLS service will be suspended and a $ 25 reinstatement fee will apply."

In addition to his quarterly fees of $ 109, he was charged $ 25 to "reset,quot; his MLS.

%MINIFYHTMLdd79278d6301a949b0f23e154736895318%

But Pool said service never had to be restored because she never lost access to it.

"I even said,‘ Why did they charge me this $ 25 fee? "Pool said.

While $ 25 seems insignificant, Poll wonders how many other real estate agents paid the same fee.

On its website, Metrotex said it serves 21,000 real estate professionals.

"It is just the beginning," Pool said. "It makes me furious."

The CEO of Metro Tex issued the following statement:

"Although we appreciate your request, this was an internal business decision about the structure and obligations of long-standing members and the obligation made by the Board of Directors of the North Texas Real Estate Information Network Inc. Similar to any business, the Information Network Texas Real Estate, Inc. considers those decisions to be internal property decisions and would not be considered appropriate for a notice. "

When asked, a Metrotex spokesperson did not clarify what the extreme fees were funded or how many members paid.