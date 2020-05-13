North Carolina rapper Lil Murden urges 6ix9ine's enemies to kill their children

Instagram

The North Carolina rapper's strange suggestion to people looking for the hitmaker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; It has provoked a backlash from social media users, with some calling it 'ugly' and & # 39; off limits & # 39 ;.

While many hip-hop stars have made no secret of their dismay at Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine For betraying his former gang members, a rapper has crossed the line putting the 6ix9ine family on target. North Carolina rapper Lil murden He recently weighed in on the hitmaker "FEFE" and his snitching behavior, and made a shocking suggestion for those seeking the New York native.

In a video that went viral, Lil Murden told 6ix9ine's enemies to chase his family, instead of trying to catch him. He added that to send a message to "Gooba," people need to "go kill their children, their mother and their baby. He took his family, he took his family."

Lil Murden's grim instruction has left people baffled on Twitter, and one of them commented, "This is disgusting." A shocked user asked, "What's wrong with him?", While a third person tweeted, "In fact, he waxed this. This is more than weird."

Someone suggested "lock him up [Lil Murden]", while another agreed and believed that the Carolina rapper has a mental health problem: "This is not so. People are crazy. He needs to be jailed. This hood mentality is very unpleasant". me."

"Why do rappers always go after other people's kids?" An Internet user wrote, when someone else criticized Lil Murden and others who are angry with 6ix9ine: "As I said before, these people are weird. They are angrier with him who taunts them than with being a pedophile and racist."

"He's being weird," another echoed the sentiment, adding, "I understand wanting to come after 69, but her kids are too far away and should be off limits. Those babies have nothing to do with their nasty dad. Ahh shenanigans. In any case, I should come to 69 direct. "

6ix9ine has not responded to Lil Murden's comments, but has been trolling and fighting with other rappers on Instagram, so it's only a matter of time before he finds out and shoots.