Noomi Rapace-Joel Kinnaman's Movie Goes Bleecker Street – Up News Info

Bleecker Street has acquired the US distribution rights. USA The secrets we keep, the vintage revenge thriller directed by The operativeYuval Adler, starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, and Chris Messina. The film comes from AGC Studios in association with Ingenious Media and Fibonacci Films. No release plan was revealed.

Rapace plays Maja, a woman who rebuilds her life along with her husband, Lewis (Messina), in the United States after World War II. One day she meets a strangely familiar figure (Kinnaman) from her past life, but is he really the man she thinks he is? Convinced that she is, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him, setting in motion a series of memories and events that will change her entire perception of the truth. Amy Seimetz also stars. Ryan Covington wrote the script.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures produced with Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro of AGC and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Rapace, Greg Clark, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop are executive producers.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the agreement between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Michael Rothstein and Anant Tamirisa of AGC.

"The Yuval movie is powered by exciting performances by Noomi, Joel and Chris in this chilling post-WWII thriller," said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. "We hope to bring the film to audiences across the country."

Bleecker Street is next Military wives, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, which hits Hulu and Digital on May 22.