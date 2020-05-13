Non-profit organization offers "Glam Box,quot; for Detroit girls who can't attend the prom – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Due to the pandemic, high school seniors have been deprived of many traditions. But a local group is trying to lift spirits for the high school girls, whose graduations have been canceled.

JAlmost all young women wait for certain moments in their lives. Sweet 16, wedding day and go to the prom.

Unfortunately The class of 2020 will not experience this memorable moment, but a local nonprofit organization wants to help create new memories.

"We wanted them to feel special, so the goal is to provide personalized boxes for each student for their post-secondary needs," said Teia Wallington.

WAllington is with High School Glam Suite, a nonprofit organization offering free graduation makeovers for high school girls in Detroit.

"We pay for the tickets to the prom, we pay for the shoes, the hair and even the hair extensions what they need," he said.

WAllington says the need is still there, so they just changed it. Instead of glamorous graduation makeups, they are providing glam graduation boxes full of items that the ladies will need.

"We want to provide them with the things they may need for the profession they are going to, or someone who is going to college may need something for their dorm." They didn't get what we had or what people had before, so we want them to feel special too, "he said.

TThe glam graduation boxes are open to Detroit high school seniors. The application must be submitted before May 17. To request the visit highschoolglamsuite.com.

