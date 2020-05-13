Noah Cyrus offers himself for the new change in the sexual interests of Lil Nas X

Yesterday, Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road,quot; rapper, said he was giving up his sexual orientation and was going to start looking for women. The rapper jokingly asked where he could find "coochie," Hot New Hip Hop reported.

Fans know the "Old Town Road,quot; artist told the world about his sexual desires last year. The revelation came as a surprise to many people in the hip-hop world. Also, Lil Nas X took more people by surprise when she asked where she could find some available young women.

Regardless of the commotion, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger sister, went out to offer to quench Lil Nas X's thirst. Lil Nas X has earned a reputation as a great salesperson, especially when it comes to getting attention at social networks.

I have you brother 😌 https://t.co/khSAJijv1w – Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 12, 2020

Lil Nas X stated yesterday on her Twitter account that she was interested in "testing the vagina,quot; for the first time. Noah wrote in response, "I've got you, brother," showing that she might be willing to spoil Lil Nas X on her more experimental side.

As previously noted, Lil Nas X came out last year to say that he was a gay man. The response to the news was quite positive, even in the hip-hop community that has a reputation for not being the most tolerant when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

There were a few other rappers who took the opportunity to tease or even tease the artist, but for the most part, the response was warm and friendly. The Lil Nas X reveal came shortly after the resounding success of "Old Town Road."

Noah Cyrus, on the other hand, has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with Lil & # 39; Xan. Earlier this year, it was reported that they were seeing each other for the second time, but it is unclear whether they are still dating seriously or not.

Ad

Lil & # 39; Xan has not always had the best reputation in the industry. It got even worse when he spoke ill of Tupac Shakur, one of the game's most legendary rappers.



Post views:

0 0