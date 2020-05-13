No Kid Hungry Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine's $ 200,000 Donation

Tekashi 6ix9ine faced humiliation after the No Kid Hungry charity rejected his $ 200,000 donation.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernández's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation," the organization said in a statement to Complex.

"As a campaign focused on children, our policy is to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

No Kid Hungry provides millions of children with the food they need and is financially supported by businesses, restaurants, charitable foundations, and ordinary Americans.

The rapper went to Instagram to be enraged by the recent rejection:

"@Nokidhungry prefers to take food out of the mouth of these innocent children who have never seen anything so cruel," he wrote in a post since deleted.

Tekashi has been flaunting his money since his record-breaking live stream on Friday, May 8, but it seems that money isn't everything. Reputation also matters