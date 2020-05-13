No Kid Hungry Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine's $ 200,000 Donation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tekashi 6ix9ine faced humiliation after the No Kid Hungry charity rejected his $ 200,000 donation.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernández's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation," the organization said in a statement to Complex.

"As a campaign focused on children, our policy is to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here