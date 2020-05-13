Nintendo Switch Lite, Eufy P1 Smart Scale, Everlane Overstock Sale, Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers, and more

%MINIFYHTML78e11bd3346f876e1cdc4b2b3b1848b717% Graphic: Gabe Carey

The best deals of the day The best deals of the day The best offers on the web, updated daily.

A Nintendo Switch Lite replenishment, a Eufy P1 Smart Scale, and a Everlane Stock Saleand a Cuisinart Dutch oven and fryer Gold Box Complete the best deals on Wednesday.

Marker Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter never to lose a deal!

What is the best pair of ANC Bluetooth headphones for under $ 300?

A few weeks ago, our new Associate Editor at The Inventory, Quentyn Kennemer, a self-proclaimed "refurbaphobia", became Back Market after checking a perfect condition of the iPhone 8 That changed his perspective on restored devices forever. Now that same website is selling a refurbished 64GB iPhone 11 in "good" condition for $ 600 as part of its flash sale iPhone 11 using the promo code FLASH.

Save money while keeping landfills free of e-waste. As we all know, our planet is not in a position to handle 1-2 million years of decaying iPhone. While planned obsolescence is a factor to consider when buying refurbished, you don't have to worry about not getting the latest iOS updates when you're buying the LAST iPhone for $ 100 less.

If your child needs a more capable laptop to learn at home, Dell Chromebook 3100 Education It is a good affordable option.

It's a low-end laptop with an 11.6-inch screen and modest specs, but cloud-based Chromebooks don't need a lot of power to get the job done. Right now, they start at $ 249, a $ 100 savings from the regular price, though you may want to pay a little more to increase storage or add touchscreen capabilities.

Without taking proper precautions, your privacy may not be fully secure while browsing the web over a public connection. That's where a good VPN comes in: it will help you keep your browsing anonymous and mask your IP address from prying eyes. There are many options to choose from, ranging from free services to high-quality services. CyberGhost VPN is offering its service for just $ 100, exclusively to Kinja readers, when they subscribe for three years of the service.

It's worth considering, but CyberGhost VPN has been noted for not having public audits, with some voicing concerns about the use of trackers. If that worries you, there is many other great options out there like TunnelBear.

I love noise reducing headphones and often fall asleep with them because they are so comfortable. These Bluetooth wireless Bluestone is currently $ 29. That's a 76% savings, a crazy deal. If you need an additional pair, I highly recommend jumping into this sale.

These noise isolating headphones come with their own charging case and pair with any device. You will have up to three hours of listening pleasure between charges. They have a 60-foot range and are also waterproof, so literally don't worry about taking them on the trail or to the gym.

This agreement will run until it runs out, which is highly likely.

If you've read some of our pieces on SideDeal before and like what you've seen, they offer a $ 4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $ 7.99.

Check our page on SideDeal all week for exclusive offers.

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier The | $ 179 | SideDeal

You may not be able to absorb viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure that your air is a little more pleasant to breathe. Oreck's highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell Filtration System is ready for a massive theft at SideDeal right now: en only $ 179 to have one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It is suitable for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings and includes a remote control.

And if you're wondering why it's worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Oreck Patent Air Purifiers Truman cell Filtration uses EP (electrostatic precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping dust, allergens, pet dander and smoke. While performance is similar to that of HEPA Media, Truman cell Filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

That means it will eventually pay off.

At our last cooperative, I asked them to nominate the best active noise canceling headphones under $ 300. I was going to wait for the results to start testing a few options, but with this deal on TaoTronics' ANC hybrid headphones, I'm pretty sure this is where I'll start. If he $ 10 coupon on Amazon site not enough, you can get an additional $ 20 discount with the coupon code IAE8UP8O for a final total of $ 50.

TaoTronics makes lofty claims about its "hybrid" ANC, suggesting that it can block 96% of ambient noise, and if the criticisms are valid, it's as effective as advertised. It features dual 40mm drivers, and TaoTronics is announcing a 30-hour battery life, though this may be with ANC disabled. Buy one on impulseor wait for my eventual revision.

B&H Photo is running a crazy treatment on a LG Ultrawide 34 "1440p monitorComplete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks primarily to its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this type of kit is not cheap. You'll have to sit for this one: it usually costs $ 1,000, but clip the coupon and you'll save $ 250.

That is still almost a month's mortgage, but hey, at least you will have achieved total immersion in your games, which should forget about the fact that you are eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

Do you need a personal TV or were you already looking for one after this pandemic? Well you're in luck because for a cheap price $ 150you can put your hands (and eyes) on it Vizio 32 "LED TV. He's $ 60 off the original B&H Photo list price, and he's totally smart! It has voice control, additional apps, and screen mirroring technology to make your TV turn off the wall! Take this before he leaves!

We've all lost a few empty files over the years, like a project you didn't save before Windows installed an update, or a faulty disk that took all of your family photos. However, it does not have to be this way. With a good backup drive, you can make sure that even if something happens to your computer, like it being stolen or perhaps an unfortunate spill, there is another copy of all your important files somewhere safe. Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive It's a great option for people with a lot of data, so it even fits large movie libraries or photo files, and it costs $ 100 at B&H Photo.

If a battery bank has not yet been secured, consider purchasing RAVPower's 26,800 mAh three-port modelnow drops to $ 30 when you clip coupon on Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of charging 2.4A. It won't offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (no Qualcomm fast charging), but it's better than having a $ 800 paperweight when you can't find a way out.

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our constant posting of headphone and headphone deals, I have not picked up any wireless headsets. Well maybe this deal will convince me how to grab these Anker Wireless Headphones for $ 79 It's the whole deal. These noise-reducing headphones will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and will stay charged during the workday.

Just use the code AKSC3910 in the checkout process to bring it down to $ 79, right now that's just a dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

With things as they are now, I hope you can stay safe at home until this is over. With that, though, you might be missing things like that sweet and free office printer paper. This won't solve that, but if you need to prepare some documents or just get some shipping labels out the door, having a printer at home can help. Right now, Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet dropped to just $ 120 at B&H Photo, a savings of $ 80.

Spend enough time with a laptop, and over time, you're likely to be frustrated by its lack of ports. This is especially true since laptops are transitioning to USB-C, while all their older devices are still USB-A. You can fix this with a nice USB-C hub, which will return the ports you are missing, plus a few extras. The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and SD and microSD card slots, and is available right now for $ 18 at Amazon using the promo code ANKERHUB34 as well as a coupon on the page.

Whether you're in the middle of a photo shoot, just before taking off for a long flight, or while doing a routine backup, running out of storage space is a real hassle. There are many ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you peace of mind and help you carry all your information everywhere without weighing down your purse. SanDisk 2TB USB-C Portable Drive It's expensive, usually costing around $ 550, but today it drops to $ 300 at B&H Photo. It's not cheap, but the discount makes it a good way to make sure you don't have to stock up on storage again any time soon.

Times are tough right now, and that means buying a new computer can be difficult, even if you really need one. Fortunately, you can get a pretty good computer without spending a nasty amount of money. Apple Mac MiniBringing together a lot of power in a smaller, more affordable package, it's down to $ 690 today at B&H Photo.

For your money, you'll get a 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's not a lot of storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for a little more storage. It's powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get the job done without too much stress, and you'll look great sitting at your desk.

While they're great for sketching on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many may find useful. For example, those with RSI issues may find that using a tablet instead of a mouse, while difficult at first, can ease some hand cramps and make things a little more manageable. In any case, Wacom tablets are some of the best you can get, and B&H Photo is currently selling Intuos Pro Tablet for $ 130 off, bringing it down to just $ 140. For anyone looking to upgrade their digital art game, or just ease their hands in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.

By now, you are probably already familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who have not yet noticed the lighting of your work from home. If you are among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo LED Ring Light for $ 160 today at B&H Photo, saving you $ 90. It will brighten your face so that, even in the darkest room, your colleagues can see you while you do your weekly check-in.

If you're tired of having to order new SD cards for all of your Switch games, or maybe you just need a backup for all the photos they've taken of you, you may want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk 512GB MicroSD card for just $ 110 at B&H Photo. The card usually sells for $ 230, so take it while you can.

If you are like me, and I hope not, you lose your keys more often than you would like. With Tile, place the actual tile on any device you prefer not to lose. When it is inevitably lost, just log in to the mosaic app and it will show you the location in real time. It's like Find My iPhone, except with anyone and everything. And from you can buy four for $ 39 at SideDeal"Only one of these normally costs $ 20 – it's worth a try." Buy one before it's gone!

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 03/09/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/13/2020.

Well this is awesome. This beautiful hand carved piece It is ideal for an entryway or dining room and has significant interior storage space, plus a cable exhaust in case you are placing electronic devices. It is discounted from the list price of $ 1,698 during this sale.

If you're looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than Winix Air Purifier. TO $ 179It is 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection discs to capture pollen and dust and anything else that may irritate you or anyone else in your home. It is also a humidifier that can fill approximately three gallons of water a day. I'd grab it before it's gone.

Just because he's not at work doesn't mean his "colleagues" —A.K.A, his family — won't eat the leftover meatloaf he was saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely invented by you on the spot, but backed by years of personal experience, suggests that the family is ten times more likely to slip through the fridge than a stranger. Keep yours where you work and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo lets you do it with this 4.4 cu. Ft. Red retro mini fridge, which is $ 301 after a 25% discount.

Daewoo has other colors for this spacious unit for sale for a little less exciting $ 315, including White, City blueand Cream Beige. There's also Mint for $ 340, 15% discount.

Try saying that headline three times fast. Now that it has failed, be sure to understand this: Cuisinart's Dutch 7qt ovens and 12 "chicken fryers are delightfully colorful, and also Incredibly cheap on Amazon's One-Day Gold Box sale. Usually $ 90 to $ 130, they are all only $ 70 today. Find your color and grab one before they go.

At Amazon, you can find a pair of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt skillet It's deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep-dish pizza, and it only costs $ 49 to have one. You also have a 2qt frying pan up to $ 30.

Start with smart lighting with this practical kit, containing the Philips Hue hub and three of the A19 smart bulbs that can be adjusted to any color you want. Hue's colorful bulbs are expensive; anything cheaper is usually one of the white bulbs. This starter set is $ 11 off the list price right now, making it easy to get started. You can even control them with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and Google's Assistant.

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to see. They are the ideal plant for forgetful people. Succulents were a kind of entry plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mothers and plant dads. Leaf and Clay want to help you enter the guardianship of vegetation with a subscription to three plants delivered to your home each month.

%MINIFYHTML78e11bd3346f876e1cdc4b2b3b1848b718%

When you become a member of the Plant Club at Leaf and Clay, they choose three distinctly different succulents for each moth. They stand out for each one of them being alive and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’ and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What strange and funny names.

They ship on the seventh of each month, unless your subscription begins later, within three days of purchase. You can cancel at any time. And there is a shipping fee for all subscriptions.

Who doesn't want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is boring and uninspiring, I'd take this $ 19 Cuisinart 6-Piece Knife Set that's 62% off. Includes a chef's knife, a cutting knife, a serrated bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a matching knife. It also includes six knife sheaths and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You will never be confused again about which knife is which, as they are basically color coded. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

If you have had trouble sleeping during these difficult times, you are not alone, but Magicteam could help you. Today your sleeping sound machine is on sale for $ 21.24.

This noise machine has 4o non-repeating sounds like rain, birds, waves, bonfires, crickets and more. I am a storm girl. It has 32 volume levels that you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy timer to set or you can let it run for continuous playback. This is perfect for any picky person, be it you, an important person, or even a baby.

This agreement lasts only a few hours today or until they are exhausted. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

It's time to update the Fido or Kitty break space while the quarantine is redecorated. Why? Because we owe them for being so great to us these past few weeks. (However, we know they love it.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture sale with discounts of up to 80% off.

Rugs, cats, pens, stairs, and gates are included in this sale. I have an old puppy, so I know it's time to bring him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Regardless of what you choose, we know that your pets will love it for a few days before they finally return to the box that's disregarded in your home or the pile of clothes in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $ 35.

I know I'm not the only one who has spent a lot in my bed these past few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me the feeling that Marie Kando is not arousing joy. The Wayfair half-yearly sale has started and just in time. Obtain up to 70% discount anything in your bed and bath sale.

This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Much nightstands or dresses, rugsand even headers. If you've been enjoying a little shopping therapy, you might want to see how cute and elegant options for storing new goods It is not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and duvets galore, over 250 pieces to spruce up your space. This ultra soft duvet has more than 50% discount and these checkered sheets They have a discount of almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $ 35. This sale ends May 20.

Go for the bold look with the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlight Palette, which has seven metallic shades, including Subzero, Heart Burn, and Scandal’ice. This fire and ice themed set is marked significantly below its usual price of $ 54, so it drives you crazy.

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane gives you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. This is actually great. Your savings will be 20% to 50% off. The sale will continue until the product runs out or until midnight tonight, whichever comes first.

What is really happening at Everlane is this, they periodically choose from a limited selection of overstock and allow you to determine the price. However, it is not a quantity, it is divided into three options and you only choose the one you want. The most coveted items at this event are the trainers, boss bagand the denim jacket. There are about 150 articles in each section for mens and woman.

They are also donating all the profits they get from their 100% human line Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

BOGO Sale The | Reebok | Use code Congratulations Photo: Reebok

As we send the 2020 graduating class of high school and college students to an uncertain future, they may also have comfortable shoes. All jokes aside, it will be difficult and buying one and getting a free deal in a few kicks could make your recent graduation day.

Sneakers, T-shirts, leggings and hoodies are included in this offer. There are 169 items to choose from. If you are grabbing two things with different values, the lower price will be deducted at checkout.

Look, we will not tell anyone if you use this code and you are not a graduate, it is still a good offer to buy a new pair of sneakers for you and a friend.

Free shipping on orders over $ 25 and the sale runs all day.

If you have combination skin (and most of us do), it is often difficult to control an oily t-zone and keep your chin from drying out. This means that multiple elements are needed to balance your skin. SkinCareRX knows that the fight is real and is selling these items. With code COMBO Get a 27% discount at the end of the purchase.

I have said it many times that I maintain something of La Roche-Posay and this the cleanser will get all that dirt out of your pores. Hold this Peter Thomas Roth nebulizer to reduce those pores now that you have them clean. And if you use a moisturizer after this Jurlique day cream It is a great choice.

This sale runs through May 19 and free shipping on orders over $ 49.

It's about time to start making additions to your summer wardrobe, and here it is an attractive option. This poplin short sleeve poplin shirt has cute little flamingos all around it, and is half the list price of $ 80 when you use the exclusive Kinja promo code above.