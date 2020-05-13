Nina Dobrev presents her new purple hair, with one side of split ends

Nina DobrevIt has a new color & # 39; do.
With the social distancing still in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, the stars get nervous when it comes to their hair. With the beauty salons temporarily closed, some have allowed their natural texture to grow, while others have removed their hair completely. Then there are the brave who have used this time in isolation to try out a new hair color.
Instead of her signature blonde locks, Hilary Duff now it is swinging new teal locks. In the meantime, Sarah Michelle Gellar she has opted for a bubblegum pink look.
"Well, because we are still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," the star joked in a video on social media. "Color Quaran,quot;.
Now, Nina Dobrev She has joined the club, albeit at the other end of the color spectrum with a new purple tint to her dark braids.
"I joined the #QuaranTINTcrew with PURPLE hair! … a little,quot;, captioned a photo of the & # 39; do & # 39; revealed. "If you squint you can really see it."
And, like the rest of us, Dobrev scoffed at the fact that his hair hasn't been cut in a while.
"Split ends also look great, if you ask me …" he joked.
If you still don't know how to try quarte color, keep looking for more celebrity home hair transformations that will inspire you.
