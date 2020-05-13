Nikki Bella reveals how her mother Kathy learned of her rape experiences

Nikki Bella and Artem ChigvintsevThe unborn baby scared them enough.

Wednesday is brand new The Fine podcastThe pregnant Total fine Star revealed that she and her fiancé recently drove to Los Angeles for a doctor appointment after a "cardiac scare."

"We had a heart scare! And so Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to check on our baby because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart," said the retired WWE superstar. "Everything turned out great, which is why we were so blessed and happy."

For those concerned about Nikki and Artem's little one, don't worry, he assured listeners that the baby is "very healthy." In fact, according to its latest update, the unborn baby is now "over two pounds."

Still, this was not the only stressor Nikki recently faced. Like E! readers surely know, last week, Nikki and twins Brie Bella he dropped his new memories, Incomparable. In the book, famous wrestlers shared deeply personal stories from their lives, including Nikki's sexual assault experiences.

Understandably, the Belle Radici co-founder was extremely nervous about printing these particular life experiences. Why? Well because mom Kathy Colace I didn't know about the assaults.