Nikki Bella reveals how her mother Kathy learned of her rape experiences

Wednesday is brand new The Fine podcastThe pregnant Total fine Star revealed that she and her fiancé recently drove to Los Angeles for a doctor appointment after a "cardiac scare."
"We had a heart scare! And so Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to check on our baby because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart," said the retired WWE superstar. "Everything turned out great, which is why we were so blessed and happy."
For those concerned about Nikki and Artem's little one, don't worry, he assured listeners that the baby is "very healthy." In fact, according to its latest update, the unborn baby is now "over two pounds."
Still, this was not the only stressor Nikki recently faced. Like E! readers surely know, last week, Nikki and twins Brie Bella he dropped his new memories, Incomparable. In the book, famous wrestlers shared deeply personal stories from their lives, including Nikki's sexual assault experiences.
Understandably, the Belle Radici co-founder was extremely nervous about printing these particular life experiences. Why? Well because mom Kathy Colace I didn't know about the assaults.
"I was very scared and nervous about the book's publication. Guys, I didn't even tell my mother those two rape stories," Nikki broadcast. "The night before May 5, when the book fell, I went and put a book in my mother's mailbox with two bottles of wine. I thought, 'You will need this.'
As Nikki continued, she confirmed that her mother learned of the sexual assaults along with "the rest of the world."
"When I had both rapes in high school, my mother was going through a terrible divorce, she had just started her own company, she was trying to stay afloat, she also raised three children," he added. "When these things happened to me, I felt like 'Why am I going to carry her with this?'
Nikki then noticed that, at the time, she was blaming herself for the assaults. "I just put it away and fell into such a deep depression," said the Total divas veteran continued. "I lacked confidence, I was treated with such disrespect and I wore this for so long."
Although Nikki has appreciated the love and support she received after the book's release, she said last week was very "emotional,quot;. However, Nikki wanted to share her experiences so that fans, who have faced similar situations, would know that they are not alone.
"We did nothing wrong," said Nikki.
