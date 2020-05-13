Nicole Kidman's kids with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith, have been acting

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two children together: Sunday Rose Urban, 11, and Faith Urban, 9, and although the couple does a great job of hiding their children's identities on social media, both children started acting. Now, the National Enquirer reports that Nicole is ready for her children to immerse themselves in acting careers. It is unclear if that is correct or not, but what is a fact is that Sunday Rose and Faith have already proven the acting error. Sunday Rose and Faith Urban have acted in movies and television shows alongside their mother. Both girls appeared in Big Little Lies and Faith Urban was also in The Angry Birds 2 movie.

A source spoke to the National Enquirer in his next article on May 18, 2020 and stated the following.

“They are somewhat unusual in the sense that they see the filming, they are in the movies. They have a great work ethic. Nicole is playing great in the press about the girls going to Hollywood. But he's using all his contacts to pave his way to stardom. "

Keith Urban shared a sweet message for Nicole and her mother for Mother's Day. In the post, he shared a photo of Nicole with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Their backs were towards the camera while Keith protected their identities.

Although the boys have been photographed by paparazzi in the past, Nicole and Keith do their best to protect the girl's privacy.

You can check out Keith Urban's Mother's Day post below.

Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her daughter Faith for her birthday. Faith has inherited her naturally curly hair from her mother. At this point, it is unclear whether the girls will advance to projects in which their mother is not involved.

The source continued and stated the following.

“Nicole is playing great in the press about the girls going to Hollywood. But she is using all her contact to pave her way to stardom. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Nicole is pushing her children to stardom?

