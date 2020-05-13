Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals that he is awake after COVID-19 Coma!

While on IG Live today, Amanda Kloots revealed the big news that her husband, Nick Cordero, has woken up from his coma! As you know, the Broadway actor had his leg amputated and he also went into a medically induced coma just to try and save his life – all of these post-COVID-19 complications!

Apparently Nick woke up on Mother's Day on May 10 and although he is still very weak, he has shown clear signs that he listens and understands everyone.

The wife was happy to share that ‘Guys, great, great day and good news! Nick, my God, we've come a long way. A very, very long way. It's hard to believe. Nick, he is very weak. Really, very weak, but you can say he is there, you can say he is trying, you can say he is listening and he is honestly amazing. "

She also proceeded to sing alongside her son Elvis and then emphasized that he is "awake,quot; and can listen to people and respond by moving his eyes up and down.

‘The thing is, he is so weak, our man is so weak because of everything that happened. Even closing his eyes, he just takes it off. They are waiting for him to regain his strength, of course time and recovery will really help with that and eventually PT will help him get stronger. But he is a true superhero. Everything looks good, finally. It is still a very long way … but we are at the beginning of recovery and awakening … What a miracle, "said Amanda.

She emphasized that it is great progress even though he still has to speak or even shake his head alone.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLdc9ed354df3ba4e2af21a229e667137515% %MINIFYHTMLdc9ed354df3ba4e2af21a229e667137529%

The fitness instructor couldn't help but express her happiness that her husband woke up and slowly recovered.



Post views:

0 0