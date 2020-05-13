New York man arrested after robbing DPW truck in South Boston

A New York City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a public works truck in South Boston and crashed it in Cambridge on Monday morning.

Sean McNulty, 32, of Manhattan, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a car accident that caused property damage, the reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the operation without a license and the unjustified destruction of the property for more than $ 1,200, according to the Cambridge police record.

Cambridge police said McNulty allegedly took off in the truck early that morning and drove it to River Street in Cambridge. There, he allegedly crashed the truck into a fence and then left on foot. Police arrested him near the scene of the accident around 7:52 a.m., the record says.