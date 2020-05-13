New Denver take-out restaurants are popping up everywhere during closing

%MINIFYHTML5fca157efad10e4333a0f90de3c4a9fc14%

If you thought food companies were on hiatus during the shutdown, think again. Before reopening in late May or later, these jobless restaurant owners and chefs have gotten creative with mobile operations, storefronts, and delivery services. They're thinking of a niche, doing everything from East Coast subs to fancy hot dogs, ice cream, and Hawaiian shaved ice. Here are eight to try in the next month.

Jabroni & Sons Sandwiches

Highlands

This East Coast-style snack shop sells giant loaves of aubergines, chelyesteak cheese sandwiches, classic Italian hoagies, and more from outside Bar Dough in Lower Highland. The sandwiches cost $ 12- $ 16 and the crab fries with "American whizz,quot; come on the side ($ 6). After several days of running out almost instantly, Jabroni & Sons now receives pre-orders via Tock. Take advantage of the full Bar Dough bar while you're there with Genesee, Aperol spritzes, and a few bottles of house wine.

2227 W. 32nd Ave., 720-668-8506, 11 a.m. until they run out Tuesday through Saturday, bardoughdenver.com

Pierogis of dill and dough

Eastern colfax

Misfit Snackbar is a run-down little food counter in its own right, but the chef's new pierogi menu is an easy-to-carry treat for closing. Try the potato and gruyere ($ 15) or pepperoni pizza ($ 18), and then choose Russian pelmeni in varieties like lamb and feta cheese ($ 20) or spinach and quark ($ 18). Tip: Order Negronis to go at Middleman Bar when you pick up your food.

3401 E. Colfax Ave., 201-679-7079, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, dillanddough.com

Kitsune bento

North river

For the prettiest fresh bento boxes, head to Kitsune at the American Bonded Bar (or Order Delivery). Choose from four weekly boxes ($ 12- $ 17) and find yours packed with curries, fried shrimp, noodle salads, and more along with pickled, fresh, and grilled vegetables, plus tempura, sashimi, and a matcha dessert.

2706 Larimer St., 303-868-3703, 11 a.m. at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, kitsunedenver.com

Donkey Rito burritos

North river

Burritos are on the menu until May 21 from the Fish N Beer restaurant on Larimer Street. The special combines Fish N Beer's seafood approach with the Mexican street food of the sister restaurant Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Try fish-filled twists like guajillo-crusted sealed ahi tuna with ponzu sauce, lime and herb rice, black beans, chipotle mayonnaise, and tobiko ($ 10). On weekends, go for breakfast burritos like walnut chorizo ​​with potatoes, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle tomato sauce ($ 6). For dessert, try the crispy horchata rice ($ 2.25).

3510 Larimer St., by appointment only, 11:30 a.m. at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, breakfast from 8 a.m. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, fishnbeerdenver.com/burrorito

Pinta & # 39; s Peak Ice Cream

Delivery around Denver

Pint’s Peak, an “underground” ice cream startup by local pastry chef Caitlin Howington, delivers small ice creams to your door twice a week during closing. Current flavors are vanilla espresso, margarita hibiscus sorbet, mint biscuit, and lemon meringue pie (all $ 10).

Order at pintspeakicecream.com, delivery on Tuesdays and Fridays

Fancy Hot Dogs

Highlands

In the back window of the truffle table in Lower Highland, you will find 10 different variations of hot dogs. The namesake Fancy Dog comes topped with peanut butter, mayonnaise, and coriander miso ($ 6.50). The Completo comes with avocado, tomato, mayonnaise, sauerkraut and a special sauce ($ 7). Also find meatless, gluten free, and "fold,quot; options if you are very hungry.

2556 15th St., 303-455-9463, 11 a.m. at 2 p.m. Tuesday Saturday, fancyhotdogs.com

A Ruben of Steuben

Residential area

For just one day, on Friday, May 15, Steuben & # 39; s will bring back his packed lunch service with a Reuben special. Diners will get the home-cured pastrami sandwich with chips and pickles, a black-and-white cookie, and Boylan soda, all for $ 15.

523 E. 17th Ave., 303-830-1001, 11 a.m. sold out on Friday May 15, steubens.com

Punch Buggy Shave Ice

Louisville

Starting the season on Friday, May 15, this Hawaiian-style shaved ice should be a welcome relief. Try classic summer flavors like strawberry, cherry, and lemon or spring for bowls of yuzu, lilikoi, and mango citrus. Top them with vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut, and haupia whipped cream.

640 Main St., Louisville, 720-998-5817, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, 1 1 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, punchbuggyshaveice.com

