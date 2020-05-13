Netflix and Sky Team on producer True Crime Doc Series Znak & Co – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ultimate Tag Producer Znak & Co is making a three-part documentary series about the real crime for Netflix and Sky.

The broadcaster and British pay television service teamed up for a series about the story of Dale Wayne Sigler, who was sentenced to death thirty years ago for a cold-blooded murder he admitted to having committed.

Filmed in Texas and produced over a three-year period, the series will follow Sigler, after spending more than half his life behind bars, as he returned to the world. He will tell his story when he is released into the custody of Carole, the 70-year-old prison friend she barely knows. When Sigler begins to adjust abroad, he addresses the life he took and the life he lost and reveals his true motive for committing the brutal crime, which is surprisingly different from the reason the world always believed.

The series will be titled A cageless assassin, when it airs on Sky Crime, the recently launched criminal network operated by the Comcast-owned network, on June 28. It will also air internationally on Netflix, where it will be branded. I am a murderer: released, coming under the I am an assasin banner, a nod to the franchise produced by Znak & Co.

The documentary is produced by Danny Tipping, Ned Parker, and Natalka Znak and directed by Itamar Klasmer, who directed episodes of Netflix. Sunderland ‘Until I Die Serie.

It is presented as the latest reality competition series from Znak & Co, Definitive label, is configured to start on Fox.

Znak said: "As we continue to build on the recent success of our objective production, this particular film marks the next stage in our evolution towards documentary filmmakers. It was a three-year labor of love, and the results are extraordinary thanks to our talented team led by chief of fact Danny Tipping. "

Tipping added: "We are truly proud of this movie and very grateful to Sky and Netflix for their continued support in bringing these types of challenging and uncompromising stories to the screen."