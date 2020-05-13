NEON Closes Revolving Line of Credit with MUFG Union Bank – Up News Info

NEON, distributor of multiple Oscars and Best Film awards Parasite, has signed a revolving line of credit with MUFG Union Bank.

NEON will use the capital to continue building on its core film business and to expand its production roster.

Tom Quinn, Jessica Nickelsberg, Jeff Deutchman and Jim Wehrfritz negotiated the agreement on behalf of NEON together with MUFG Director Matt Rosenberg and Managing Director Tony Beaudoin. NEON is represented by Sidley Austin and MUFG Union Bank by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Parasite, which was the first South Korean film to take home the Cannes Film Festival, Palme D’Or, a year ago, it won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. In a span of three years, NEON has built a library of 50 movies, which has produced $ 150 million at the box office, plus 12 Oscars and five wins.

Last Friday, NEON presented Matt Wolf's Sundance documentary, Earth spaceship, both in theatrical and non-traditional places to address the current limitations of social distancing triggered by COVID-19.

Last Friday, NEON presented Matt Wolf's Sundance documentary, Earth spaceship, both in theatrical and non-traditional places to address the current limitations of social distancing triggered by COVID-19.

NEON's recent acquisitions include Pork starring Nicolas Cage; 2020 Sundance titles like Brandon Cronenberg's Holder and Max Barbakow Palm springs starring Andy Samberg (acquired with Hulu) and Josephine Decker Shirley starring Elisabeth Moss; The painter and the thief, directed by Benjamin Ree; Amy Seimetz's SXSW critical sensation, She dies tomorrow; and the documentary Gunda, directed by Viktor Kossakovsky and executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

After their successful collaboration in I tonya, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Allison Janney, 30WEST (Dan Friedkin and Micah Green's strategic adventure) teamed up with Tom Quinn (Founder and CEO) of NEON and Tim League (Co-Founder) to become majority investors at the company in January 2018.