NeNe Leakes won't give Kandi Burruss his # 1 seat

NeNe also says that she has tried to end the fight with the Xscape singer, but that does not work, leading her to think that Kandi just wants to 'smoke'. with her.

NeNe leaks is fighting with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"co-star Kandi Burruss after having a tense moment in part 1 of the season 12 reunion. Now, NeNe addressed the matter in an interview with "The Breakfast Club" on Tuesday May 12, claiming that Kandi "just wants to be number 1 "

"What harm do I need to control? I did nothing, you guys watched the show, I sat there, they said what they said, I said what I said," NeNe shared in the clip. "Kandi just wants to be number 1, you know she has never been number one in anything she has done. So when she comes here to my house she wants to be number one, this seat is not available yet. It is available when I give it to her, she's number two. "

When asked how his enmity began, NeNe stated that "Kandi and I never had a problem." While he admitted that "they had our little problem years ago," he added that they had decided to "let it go."

"So I made this YouTube show, I have a sorry YouTube channel and I talked about a situation that never involved her, I never called her by their names, imagine watching a video and saying, 'She's talking about me , & # 39; "said the 52-year-old man. "So basically, that's what he did, he looked at my video where no names were called and said, 'He's talking about me' and just ran with him."

NeNe then said that he had made an attempt to end the dispute with the Xscape singer. "Now I made these girls say that you should do it, if you and that person are great, why can't you call them? So I sure said I'll call Kandi. I texted Kandi some, she started shooting at me on the messages I said to Kandi that it's not about you, he kept doing it, "he explained.

She added: "I texted her a few days later, texted her again, and said Kandi was not about you, she continued. So from that moment I knew she just wanted to smoke with me, she has been bored by a time now, and what better way to have someone call you Kandi is to align yourself with Nene Leakes. "

NeNe was later asked who she was talking about on her YouTube channel if it was not Kandi, to which she replied, "Well, if I wanted everyone to know, I would have said it right there on my channel, I have never been a person To contain myself, I was saying what I thought about a situation, that it just didn't involve it. And I don't feel like I need to sit on the camera and start calling people, because once you do that, it's a whole lot of drama right. " .

"So I didn't say any names, I just said what I said. She just inserted herself as the person she was talking about, but I see that Kandi is not a competition for me, if I was really going to talk about her, I would tell her, no only on camera, to my face, "he added.