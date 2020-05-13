NeNe Leakes prepared a special edition of ‘Cocktails & Conversation’ with Big Freedia for tomorrow

NeNe Leakes pleasantly surprised his fans when he revealed that he has a new edition of Cocktails & Conversation set for tomorrow. Your guest will be Big Freedia. You can see his ad he shared on his IG account below.

‘Cocktails and conversation THURSDAY NIGHT at 8pm with me and @bigfreedia to talk about GIRLLLLLLLL TALK #doinitfortheculture," NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said, "We need a Hunni remix with you and Big Freedia ASAP!" And another follower posted this message: "I can already listen to this live and it didn't even start." I'm definitely going to tune in. "

A fan posted this: ‘This is going to be fantastic. #GirlDown, "and another follower said," Now this is going to be good. I love a little bit of Big Freedia the Queen Diva. you've already shot down a girl. "

Another follower wrote: ‘I'm sure I'll be there! Huuuum @neneleakes, sure you need your own talk show or podcast after this crash I don't know, but you need your own show! "

A commenter posted the following message: ‘@thecarlosking_ @neneleakes, everyone needs to talk 🤷🏽‍♂️ This woman is a ready-to-use talk show host. Also, the SWAAG boutique is another show. Hire some beautiful and charismatic employees for the show and do it about them and their relationship in and out of the store. Then Nene pops up from time to time to visit the boutique. (i.e. Vanderpump Rules). You can call it Nene’s Got SWAGG. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I just want to see Nene get shot. Bravo is not giving anyone else shows and NENE is a show. When he left last night, the conversations became boring. What does that say. Vamos️ Come on. #teamNene ".

Apart from this, the other day, NeNe shared a bunch of photos to flaunt his RHOA Reunion look after fans asked him to watch it.

People are really impressed by his photo shoot in which he flaunts his curvy body



