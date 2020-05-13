Nene Leakes on Kandi Burruss: She has never been number 1 in anything she has done!

The explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta, part one, ended, and viewers saw some tension bubbling up between Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss, but judging by progress, things are just beginning.

Nene sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where she took the time to throw a little shade on Kandi.

"You know, she has never been number one in anything she has done. So, coming to MY house, she wants to be number one and that seat is not yet available. She is available when I give it to her. She is number two, "Nene jabbed.

For years, Nene was the highest-paid housewife on the show, but that honor now goes to Kandi, who reportedly earns more than $ 100,000 per episode.

Nene has claimed that the meeting led her to therapy because the women treated her unfairly, but Moore Kenya said during the meeting that Nene has always been an abuser.