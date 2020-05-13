Home Entertainment Nene Leakes on Kandi Burruss: She has never been number 1 in...

Nene Leakes on Kandi Burruss: She has never been number 1 in anything she has done!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta, part one, ended, and viewers saw some tension bubbling up between Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss, but judging by progress, things are just beginning.

Nene sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where she took the time to throw a little shade on Kandi.

"You know, she has never been number one in anything she has done. So, coming to MY house, she wants to be number one and that seat is not yet available. She is available when I give it to her. She is number two, "Nene jabbed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©