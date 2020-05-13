Nene Leakes explains why Kandi Burruss has a problem with her, also reveals that Wendy Williams has been ignoring her

After claiming to "see each other,quot; and neglecting their meat for years, Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes are publicly beating each other again. During her time at The Breakfast Club, Nene discussed her friendship with Kandi and Wendy Williams.

In regards to where Leakes believes Kandi's problem started with her, she claims that Kandi was unkind to her YouTube video, where she talked about Bravo continually giving the Housewife herself multiple spin-offs.

Although Nene denies that she was talking about the singer, she said Kandi wants to fight her about it because it is good publicity to have a problem with "Nene Leakes,quot;.

She then discussed her seemingly broken friendship with Wendy Williams after Wendy referred to the Glee student as "that girl over there."

When Charlamagne Tha God asked if they had spoken after the incident, the Atlanta housewife revealed: ‘No, we have not spoken. Unfortunately, I've definitely gotten close to her. "

‘I called her several times, I wrote her several times. Even yesterday I texted her "Happy Mother's Day,quot; with no reply.

He went on to say that he understands who Wendy is but that she is just the friend that is always for people.

The ladies questioned her friendship with the host of the talk show during the meeting.

Many of them feel that Leakes is only talking to Williams because she has a bigger platform.

Kandi said to Andy Cohen: ‘Personally, I think NeNe is very strategic with her friends. Wendy's situation for me, I feel like that's definitely strategic. Wendy is very beneficial as her friend. She is on an important platform. (NeNe) can feed the information (Wendy) so that she can tell it to people and thus favor NeNe. So it's easy for me to see why he doesn't want that friendship to go under the bridge. "

