NCAA Extends NBA Draft Deadline

Amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA announced Wednesday that it will indefinitely delay its deadline for initial NBA Draft participants to withdraw and retain their eligibility as student athletes.

The initial deadline was June 3. The NCAA plans to solidify a new date when the NBA finalizes an outline for the pre-2020 draft process.

The NBA announced on May 1 that it was postponing the lottery draw and combine, both scheduled for the end of the month in Chicago. In the past, NCAA athletes had 10 days after the combination scan to withdraw their name from the draft consideration to return to school.

"This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student athletes, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time," said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt in a release.

The league has not yet voted to delay the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25.