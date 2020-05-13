NBC Returns "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" For Season 2 – Up News Info

A little late with Lilly Singh He will return to NBC for a second season. This occurs after the late-night talk show finished airing its first 97-episode episode last week.

%MINIFYHTML27766faa4bbcfe076e4ddd7bed0851d815%

Singh filmed the first season, which included guests like Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, over a three-month period filming two episodes a day to accommodate his other companies. The Up News Info includes Singh and the producers to determine production dates for the second season when local authorities and NBC feel it is safe to do so, rather than recording remotely.

The show is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions and replaced Last call with Carson Daly as the third show on NBC's night slot. Singh is the first person of Indian and South Asian descent to host an evening talk show on the broadcast network.

Related story Donald Trump again attacks Chuck Todd, asks to be fired for the edited clip "Meet The Press" %MINIFYHTML27766faa4bbcfe076e4ddd7bed0851d816%

Season one, which began in September, also featured such characters as Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine and Tyra Banks.

In addition to running on NBC, the show airs on Peacock, Hulu, and the NBC app, as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and has been sold to international broadcasters in several countries, including India and Canada.

Singh has also appeared on HBO. Fahrenheit451, in front of Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, Bad mothers and Ice age: collision course. She is the New York Times bestselling author of How to be a Bawse: a guide to conquer life.

Katie Hockmeyer, EVP Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment, said: “Lilly is an incredible talent. A little late He has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of his unique talent and style. "

Singh added: “Organizing my own evening show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai at Snoop Dogg has been a fun journey for me. I learned a lot during this first year of creating the program from scratch, and I am excited thatA little late will be back for a second season on NBC. "