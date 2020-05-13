NBA must crown champion, says Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavaliers

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. said it is important to the NBA to crown a champion this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis. At the time of the postponement, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern Conference leaders Bucks (53-12) held the league's best record, ahead of the LeBron James Lakers (49-14), the Raptors (46-18). and Kawhi Leonard. Clippers (44-20).

It remains to be seen whether the season will resume, but Nance believes that players competing for a championship ring should have a chance to try to record their names in the history books.

"We are not in a position to win a championship this year, but if it was, if it was Giannis, if it was LeBron, if it was Kawhi, if it was on one of those championship caliber teams, I would be pretty upset about that," Nance said. in a conference call with journalists on Tuesday. "Because it's rare in this league that an opportunity like this arises, and that took a valuable year off someone's career."

Nance and the Cavaliers are not in the playoff picture, thanks to their 19-46 record.

Nance, 27, was traded to the Cavs by the Lakers in 2018 to join James in Cleveland. The franchise made it to the NBA Finals that season, losing to the Golden State Warriors that season. James left for the Lakers as a free agent weeks later.