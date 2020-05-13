National CineMedia chief Tom Lesinski watches the movie "Rebirth" before the end of the year, with television stuck in "Rerun Mode" – Up News Info

Tom Lesinski, CEO of the leading cinema advertising firm National CineMedia, expects a strong return for the film business, especially for the fourth quarter, and only "few and distant" TrollsWindows experiments style.

%MINIFYHTML93fcad79936f3fd76292604ccd4602c215%

"I think studios want their films to be shown in theaters where they belong," Lesinski said during an online appearance Wednesday at J.P. Morgan's annual media and technology conference. "I am sure there will be tests to be done, few and far between."

When the major circuits for AMC, Cinemark and others reopen this summer, "the films will come back slowly," Lesinski said. July, which currently features Warner Bros. "Tenet and Disney & # 39; s Mulan on the blackboard" could be the start of the rebirth and reintroduction of movies into the minds and hearts of consumers. "By the fourth quarter," you will see that consumers really accept the experience. "

Related story L.A. County Coronavirus Update

Cases like Trolls World Tour, which caused a furor among exhibitors by skipping theaters and going directly to the demand and streaming, will be the exceptions, added Lesinski. Comcast has "a big broadband and cable business that supports streaming," giving it more incentive to try and alter the windows. Transactions for the Trolls the continuation was "artificially high" due to the fact that there was no other place where customers could see it. Discussions about changing the traditional 90-day theatrical window "have been going on for 25 years," the executive shrugged.

%MINIFYHTML93fcad79936f3fd76292604ccd4602c216%

Lesinski was an executive at Paramount and Warner Bros. before taking the reins last year at National CineMedia, which controls two-thirds of the approximately $ 800 million US market for theater commercials.

Financially, NCMI has had to make sudden cost cuts along with most other companies as COVID-19 related closings closed. However, Lesinski believes the company has "at least 18 months of track, even if we don't generate revenue or theaters are closed for a long time."

As for central advertising, national purchases should return more quickly than local ones. But NCMI's argument that movie theaters are a prime location for brand messages can gain steam during 2020, Lesinski said. "The television business is going to be in replay and news mode for a long time, while the movies are still fresh," he said. "If movies flourish, especially in the fourth quarter, we could end up getting more than our fair share of advertising."

The broadcast, while a dominant force this spring, will fade as people "get to the end of their queues" and feel "locked in" and ready to hit theaters, the CEO said.

In terms of geography, Lesinski said the density of cities like New York makes their theaters less likely to return quickly. The south, southwest and much of the Midwest "will return faster," he added.