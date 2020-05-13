NAB conference puts focus on difficult times for broadcasters – Up News Info

The National Association of Radio Broadcasters opened a virtual program on Wednesday with a very different scenario from that expected just a few months ago: the serious situation of some radio and television stations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his address to broadcasters, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said: “We know that this is probably the most challenging time that local stations have encountered. This pandemic has paralyzed our nation's economy, and our industry has not been spared. "

He said the stations "face falling ad sales and huge operational challenges. And yet the stations are doing what they do best: deliver the reliable, life-saving information their communities need."

He also said that "some have had to take out loans to make the payroll. Some have had to leave reliable and capable staff. And I am sorry to say that some have had to close their doors completely."

Radio stations have been particularly affected as local advertising for categories such as car dealerships and local events is depleted due to widespread closings and requests to stay home. Unlike television stations, which have a different revenue stream through broadcast rates, radio channels do not.

Smith said there was a bit of irony that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the first commercial radio broadcast, following the 1918 flu pandemic. He predicted that, despite the current situation, the broadcast would survive because it is "the backbone of our country, the electrical wire that breaks through every American community."

The NAB and another business group, the News Media Alliance, representing newspaper publishers, have been lobbying Congress to allow a broader reach of local media to qualify for forgivable small business loans through the Bank's Check Protection Program. Payment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Tuesday that would allow local stations and newspapers to obtain such relief, even if they are part of larger chains that would not otherwise qualify because of their size. But it is doubtful whether the legislation will advance in the Senate, and it is unclear how quickly the Senate will take another round of relief legislation.

Local media advocates have also called on the Trump administration to direct billions of federal advertising dollars to stations and newspapers, in an effort to give the media a more immediate boost.

The all-virtual NAB Show Express will take place over two days, in lieu of the typical trade association convention, held in Las Vegas in April but postponed due to the pandemic.

After his comments, Smith spoke with FCC President Ajit Pai, who said the agency was looking to see if there was any regulatory "waiver" they could do to "make sure broadcasters can literally keep the lights on, since whether it is changing fee structures or similar fee payments. "

"What we want to see from this is a transmission industry that remains vital across the country, not one that has withered and even doesn't have the capacity to survive in some of these smaller markets," Pai said.

Smith also asked Pai what his plans are after his tenure with the FCC. “There have been rumors for years that they could go on to something else. I think it should go to the White House, "said Smith, a former Republican senator from Oregon.

Pai laughed. "As for what comes next, I haven't thought about that yet. We are still in the middle of a sprint, so to speak, so I haven't thought about what happens after crossing the finish line."