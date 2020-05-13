Most Wanted Prescription in All States During Quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

If you're looking for inspiration for a new recipe, check out Google's list of the most searched recipes by state during quarantine. From the comfort of sourdough bread to the bliss of burgers, these popular recipes will give the dinner rotation a needed boost.

Google Trends just released the not-so-shocking news that search traffic around recipes has reached a record high. It's probably not a big surprise to those of us who have been trapped in the house, cooking, baking, and looking for new recipes to add to the new regular rotation. In fact, it's hard to imagine that there has NEVER been a time when more Americans were cooking more, and the data supports that. But what the hell are everyone doing in quarantine?

We are so glad you asked. Google has also released the most sought-after recipes exclusive to each state so we can get a snapshot of what people are doing in the past month.

Comfort food is definitely triumphing with the search for burger recipes that are at the top in 12 states by far the majority. Bread, which seems to be in everyone's oven, came in second, with seven states looking for it the most. Salmon swam to the top in four states.

In a twist, Utah is clearly willing to demonstrate its worldliness, searching for pancake recipes more than any other state, with several other sweets appearing at number 1 in a number of states.

Are you curious about the most wanted recipe in your state? See full results below with links to recipes or recipe summaries from our own library.

Exclusive search recipes by state, last 30 days

Note: Unique is when a state looks for something more than all the EE. USA

Article provided by Up News Info sister site Chowhound.com. All featured products are independently selected by Chowhound Editors. When you buy something through its retail links, Chowhound may receive a commission.

