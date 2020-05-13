More students consider gap years. But those may also be affected.

Not long ago, Anna Parra Jordan was excited to go to college. He liked the idea of ​​seeing new places, meeting new people, staying out until four in the morning if he wanted, using whatever he wanted.

"I was ready to bounce," she said. "D.C. bounce,quot;

Then one dull Friday abruptly became the finale – her last high school farewell when the country closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. And as she crawled through Woodrow Wilson High School's online classes this spring, trying not to read the news her mother told her to read, she suddenly realized: she needed a year off.

I have never questioned the traditional academic timeline before. Now Jordan, like thousands of students across the country, is thinking of taking a gap year. "I can't force myself to go to college right now," he said.

As the spring semester nears an anticlimactic end, the question of whether colleges and universities can reopen in the fall became a critical point this week. Many school presidents have announced bold plans to welcome students back to campus, and political leaders have been quick to comment. Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said on Fox News Wednesday that if I were president of the university today, "I would be planning to go back to school."

On Tuesday, the day Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, warned on Capitol Hill that the reopening of the country too soon could lead to suffering and death: California State University, the public four-year university system. The country's largest, canceled most of -people for the fall. The decision, which will affect nearly half a million students, was closely watched amid growing uncertainty about the traditional rituals of university life.

In that context, an unusually high number of students question their fall college plans. About one in five current students are unsure of plans to re-enroll or have decided not to go to college this fall, according to a national survey commissioned by the American Board of Education and the American Association of Chartered Registrars and Admissions Officers .

"No school in the country or the world can be sure what fall will bring," said Terry Hartle of the American Council on Education, who in another recent poll found that 96 percent of university presidents are concerned about Fall enrollment, a crucial source income. "Everyone asks the same question:" If we open our doors, will the students come? "

Universities are often happy to allow students to take a year off, Hartle said, and evidence suggests that free time is often valuable to students. But that's in a typical year, when the number of applications is low and administrators can predict how many students will enroll in the fall. This year, he said, "The concern is what happens if 20 percent of your students request a gap year?"

Some college counselors predict that students and families who talk about deferring will eventually go ahead with college plans. This is partly because the pandemic is overturning gap year programs just as it is overturning the traditional college path.

Typical short years include travel, volunteer work, paid work, some career exploration and "a free radical," said Ethan Knight, executive director of the Gap Year Association. "Don't overstructure your time, leave a little space for the unknown."

But this year, international travel and hands-on volunteering seem unlikely, and good jobs will be harder to find than ever, said Emmi Harward, executive director of the Association of College Counselors at Independent Schools.

"I think it has been an immediate response to the prospect of things not going back to normal in the fall," said Harward. "I don't expect there to be nearly as many seniors and families actually graduating taking a year as there are students asking the questions about it now."

Either way, the uncertainty is puzzling for both universities and students.

Joshua Carter, a senior at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland, has been thinking about a gap year for a while, after seeing a friend spend his spare time volunteering in Panama and skiing and working in Jackson Hole. . Carter was also ready for a break from academics; He had an interest in several different scientific fields, but was unsure about a university major.

So after being accepted to the University of Maryland, he applied to defer his first year, and the school quickly agreed to the application. He has a summer job as a lab technician and hopes to continue it next fall, as long as the pandemic doesn't affect funds. If you can travel and ski, you will. "I want to restart a little at school, take a break," he said. "Work things out."

Carter's story is pretty typical. But this spring, students who never thought they would delay college are considering a break. Gap Year Association online traffic has been 150 percent or more above normal, with hundreds of thousands of students expressing interest, Knight said: "It was kind of intense."

The District of Columbia University Access Program, which offers counseling and scholarships to District students, has already seen a 10 percent increase in students considering a year off, said senior vice president LD Ross Jr. AND that's before most students know for sure what fall will happen. Ross doesn't want to start many classes online. Others are concerned about money after parents lost their jobs. Some are simply concerned.

"They are very afraid of being away from home during this unstable time," he said. "They don't feel safe, so they're looking to take a gap year."

Ross said he is concerned that students taking a year off may not get to college. As the students consider their options, he said, “some of them have returned and have begun to seriously reconsider the gap year. It's not that attractive. "

An alternative is to go to school somewhere closer and cheaper, especially if gap year programs cannot offer enriching experiences. Community colleges anticipate that four-year college students enroll in classes in the fall.

"Is it better for you to be at home sitting on the couch doing nothing trying to come up with a plan?" asked Sam Bigelow, director of college counseling at the Middlesex School in Massachusetts. "Or better to earn credits?"

But many colleges do not allow students to defer admission and then take classes for credit elsewhere, multiple college counselors said. Students would have to reapply for admission as transfer students. They would also have to verify that the credits would be accepted.

Deferred enrollment policies and deadlines vary from school to school. The University of Virginia generally awards about 60 applications per year from admitted students who accept offers but wish to defer enrollment. So far, the volume of deferral requests for this time in May is normal, authorities said.

At the University of Southern California, there is no deadline for such applications. "So far, there are no numbers to report," spokeswoman Emily Gersema wrote in an email, "but USC leaders have also not announced plans for the fall semester." Some schools, including Cornell University, have assured prospective students that they will be generous in granting requests for deferrals.

But for Anna Parra Jordan, the decision has become increasingly clear.

Paying the full cost of the University of Pittsburgh, over $ 30,000 for out-of-state tuition, if she just took classes online it didn't make sense. Even if the school reopens, I didn't think it was safe to live in a dorm and share classrooms, meals, and social life with thousands of other students. If there is a second wave of infections, she said, "I don't want to be in a black hole in an environment."

So last week, she asked to postpone her enrollment. She said she is looking forward to hearing from the school, which she is delighted to attend, at the right time.

"I can go in a year," he said, "when things are safer."

Donna St. George and Nick Anderson of The Washington Post contributed to this report.

