Moody’s Flags Sinclair-Led Sports Networks, downgrading credit to negative – Up News Info

Moody’s Investors Service has lowered the credit outlook for Diamond Sports Group, the consortium led by Sinclair Broadcast Group that owns the 23 regional sports networks previously managed by Fox.

The rating agency's opinion turned negative due to increased debt levels likely over the next 12 months. All sports broadcasters are dealing with a massive exodus of viewers and advertisers after the entire sports world halted since mid-March due to the effects of COVID-19. While national networks have increased replays or unscripted rates and are also starting to stream the action overseas live, US regional networks. USA They are suffering a direct impact from the pandemic.

However, even before the pandemic, Diamond had been in a transportation dispute with Dish Network, a major satellite operator, and the networks have been disconnected from Dish since last July. When asked by Wall Street analysts in recent days about any progress in the discussions, Ripley said he had no updates. Dish's open president Charlie Ergen, famous for drawing lines in the sand, said it could be the permanent end of the line for RSNs at Dish, especially with the company's turn to wireless.

Moody & # 39; s expects Diamond's debt / earnings ratio to reach 7.9 times (more than double a typical level) by the end of 2020. Even in the scenario of Dish resuming the transportation of Diamond networks in the spring of 2021, leverage levels will be approximately 6.4 times.

“The rapid and increasing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deterioration of the global economic outlook, the fall in oil prices and the fall in asset prices have created a severe and extensive credit shock in many sectors, regions and markets. . The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Sports events have been and continue to be significantly affected by the shock given mandates that restrict crowd gathering and sensitivity to demand and consumer sentiment. "

Despite the unfolding crisis, Ripley has claimed in recent days that Diamond is in a strong position. Moody's report noted that it had $ 483 million in cash on its balance sheet as of March 31. Ripley predicts a return from the NBA, NHL, and MLB in July or August, which would be an immediate boost for Diamante's 15 network games. of the three leagues.

The players are debating a proposal from the major league owners, but they would require large-scale quarantines and risk mitigation measures that could render some players unable to start. Markets like New York or Chicago, which suffer disproportionately from the effects of the pandemic, would not be able to organize games, which means that their teams would spend months on the road.