Mom of first Texas health worker reportedly dies from COVID-19 sues nursing home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of the first Texas health worker to die from the coronavirus is suing the health center for $ 1 million where she worked.

Maurice Dotson, 51, was a nursing assistant at the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Austin. But he and his family are from Denton.

On March 24, 2020, Maurice posted online: "I love what I do as a CNA, it is gratifying to know that you have made a difference in someone's life."

Less than a month later, after suffering severe respiratory distress and COVID-19 pneumonia, he was dead.

Dotson died without friends or family near his bed due to the restrictions on visitors in force in hospitals.

Her mother Florence is heartbroken.

In the lawsuit, she contends that the rehabilitation center "put gains on the safety of its patients and staff by not providing personal protective equipment (" PPE ") during the COVID-19 pandemic. By not providing masks and other PPE, Regency unnecessarily exposed its patients and staff to unreasonable risks of serious harm that caused the premature death of Mr. Dotson.In the first week of March 2020, Regency knew or should have known about the COVID-19 outbreak in Life Care Center in Kirkland, a long-term care facility in Washington State Regency knew or should have known then that COVID-19 was an imminent threat to the health, safety, and well-being of patients and staff, but he did nothing to protect them. "

“He came in all day every day knowing the dangers of really caring for his second family: the sick population of the elderly in this home. What he didn't know was that he wasn't being seen, "said Florence's attorney Quentin Brogdon.

In support of this claim, the lawsuit states: "Reports have indicated that, around March 26, 2020, the Texas Health and Human Services conducted a surprise inspection of the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Respondent was cited for several EPP violations. "

This is the first lawsuit for a COVID-19 death in Texas.