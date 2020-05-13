MN coronavirus: Gyms prepare to reopen in post-COVID-19 landscape – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – If you're getting tired of jogging around the neighborhood or those workouts at home, you're not alone.

Fitness centers across the state plan when it is safe to reopen.

Nathan Jespersen owns five Anytime Fitness locations in the Twin Cities

"That was a whirlwind that closed everything," Jespersen said.

After being closed for weeks, it is preparing to reopen. Cleaning will intensify, all other cardiovascular machines will be locked, and group exercise sessions will be limited and extended. Depending on the guidelines, capacity will also be limited.

"That is one of the advantages of our sliding systems that we have the 24-hour access system, but we can limit the number of people who are on the premises," said Jespersen.

Chuck Runyon is the CEO of Self Esteem Brands and Anytime Fitness.

"We have more than 150 clubs across Minnesota, and about 40 here in the metro area," Runyon said.

He and other top players, such as Life Time, recently met to present this reopening plan to Governor Tim Walz, which includes social distancing, improved cleanup, personal protective equipment, and health screenings.

Life Time officials say it will do deep cleanings overnight, limit the group's physical condition, and delay things like full-court basketball games.

But are people ready to go back to gyms even if the state says it's safe? Thousands of Up News Info viewers intervened on social media. Our surveys show that around 60% of voters would not feel comfortable going back to a gym, even with adequate social distancing.

"We want to give our franchise owners the flexibility to open or not to open. So if a state decides to open and our club is still not feeling well, they have that flexibility to do so, "Runyon said.

It is unclear when Minnesota gyms will get the green light, but there is an entire industry preparing to make that day safe.

"You know, hey, we are business owners, we are entrepreneurs, so we take what is thrown at us and work it out," Jespersen said.

A Life Time fitness spokesperson gave this statement to Up News Info:

Our team is eager to serve our members again and we will do so quickly once we know that the majority of our members and team members have the confidence and reassurance that Life Time will provide the safest environments in our communities, from the same so we always have. In fact, this is the most important element of our decision.

I also want to emphasize that we have developed detailed plans and safety protocols that include improved cleanup measures using EPA registered products and the strategic use of Life Time's vast square footage to allow for wide social distancing. These protocols were established in collaboration with an epidemiologist and industrial hygienist, and are available on our website at https://my.lifetime.life/safety.

