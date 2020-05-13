Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says retail companies may reopen May 18; Bars and lounges June 1 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he will extend the state's peacetime emergency until June 12, but will allow the stay-at-home order to expire on May 18.

Walz made the announcement the same day the state hit a COVID-19 one-day test record of 6,700 Minnesotans.

"Seeing what was coming, we told you we weren't ready. We asked him to stop the spread of the virus by staying home, we told him we needed time to prepare for this fight. We have used that time wisely," Walz said. "We have successfully expelled and reduced the peak of this virus. "

During Wednesday night's speech, Walz said that while the stay-at-home order will expire on May 18, a large part of the restrictions will remain in place for establishments such as restaurants, lounges and gyms.

Retail stores may reopen, but must operate at 50% of capacity. Walz also recommends that gatherings of family and friends not exceed 10 people.

"We are going to get through this," says Walz. "No matter how daunting the challenges, no matter how dark the times are. Minnesota has always stood up. Thank you for joining as One Minnesota."

The state's peacetime emergency, which expires on May 13, gives the governor the power to issue executive orders, orders to stay home and close businesses during the pandemic. It also allowed the state to partner with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to increase the number of tests being performed.

Walz said this is not a large-scale turn of the dial toward normality.

"This is not the time for sudden movements," Walz said. “We are not flipping a switch and returning to normal at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we proceed cautiously, it is more important than ever to protect those most at risk, support workers, and do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus. "

An extension of the peacetime emergency order will also allow you to keep schools closed.

The announcement comes as states across the country are beginning to loosen restrictions and end orders to stay home before achieving many of the goals set by federal guidelines for a safe reopening, most of which are determine in which direction the number of new cases and coronavirus-related deaths are underway.

In late April, Walz relaxed the rules for companies a bit, allowing as many as 20,000 companies to resume operations, impacting 80,000 to 100,000 workers. Sidewalk pickup for retail stores was also allowed, provided certain guidelines were followed.