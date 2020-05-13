Minnesota coronavirus: 24 more COVID-19 deaths reported as Walz is expected to extend the state of emergency – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML19ca1ac0690c94da688868808fd89c1f15%

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hours before Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce a peacetime extension of the state of emergency on Wednesday night, Minnesota added another 431 cases of COVID-19 to its infection count and an additional 24 deaths.

Data updated Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows that the death toll in the state has now risen to 638. Most of the new deaths, 17, were residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. and nursing homes, which have been devastated by respiratory illness. So far, the deaths of 517 long-term care residents have been linked to COVID-19.

Currently, 494 people are battling the new coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals. Of these, 199 are in intensive care beds, the same as Tuesday. According to officials, 280 ICU beds are currently vacant in the state, with an additional 800 that may be ready on a notice day.

Since the outbreak began in March, Minnesota has confirmed 12,917 cases of COVID-19. The disease can cause serious breathing problems and can be fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

For most, however, the symptoms are mild. According to health officials, approximately 8,000 Minnesotans have recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation.

%MINIFYHTML19ca1ac0690c94da688868808fd89c1f16%

Evidence processing in Minnesota has seen a steady increase. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,500 tests were processed in private and state laboratories. The state's goal is for daily tests to increase to 20,000 tests a day, enough for any Minnesotan showing symptoms to get tested.

At 6 pm. On Wednesday, the governor plans to address Minnesotans through a live video broadcast. Both Democratic and Republican leaders say they expect the governor to extend the state of emergency in peacetime, which is scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The extension will last 30 days, until June 12.

This state of emergency is different from the order to stay home. However, it still allows Walz to issue executive orders and close schools and businesses. The stay-at-home order, which took effect for the first time in late March, expires on Monday.

Walz, a Democrat, is tasked with the difficult problem of reopening the state's economy as COVID-19 continues to expand in Minnesota with no signs of slowing down. The governor is facing increasing pressure from Republicans and business owners to reopen more sectors of the economy, as public health experts warn that reopening too soon could lead to more outbreaks.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.