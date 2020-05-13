Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Amy Poehler win big at the 2020 Gracie Awards

WENN

The other 2020 honorees at the women-only awards event include filmmakers & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly & # 39; and the cast set & # 39; Superstore & # 39 ;, among others.

Up News Info –

Actresses Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Amy Poehler are among the winners of the Gracie Awards focused on women.

%MINIFYHTMLf432f460884504440010555d3a6e1afa17%

Williams' role in "Fosse / Verdon"It has earned her the actress award in a leading role – Made for TV Movie or limited series, while Watts has been recognized in the actress category in a supporting role – Made for TV Movie or limited series for"The loudest voice", which has received the title of Limited Series.

Poehler and her "Russian doll"star Natasha Lyonne have been celebrated with the Producer – Entertainment Award for the hit Netflix drama series while the team behind "Surviving R. Kelly"Docuseries have won the Producer – Documentary / No script / Non-fiction – Grand Prize.

%MINIFYHTMLf432f460884504440010555d3a6e1afa18%

Other winners include "Brooklyn nine nine"& # 39; s Stephanie Beatriz (Actress in a supporting role: comedy or musical), comedian Niecy Nash (Talent in the air: entertainment to organize the Black Girls Rock 2019 ceremony!), "Hypermarket"(Ensemble Cast) and Lifetime & # 39; s"Patsy and Loretta", about the friendship between country singers Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, which won the Made for Television Movie award.

Winners are generally hailed at a special gala, but plans for this year's event are still being reevaluated due to the coronavirus crisis. Details of the new ceremony are expected to be announced soon.

The Gracie Awards are presented by officials from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) and celebrate "exemplary programs created by, for and about women on radio, television and interactive media."